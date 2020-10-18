TwitterFacebook

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney II in co-feature

18 October 2020
Top Rank has officially announced WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) will defend his championship against Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) on November 14 at a venue to be confirmed.

In the co-feature WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight titleholder Joshua ‘El Profesor’ Franco 17-1-2 (8) will face Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 21-1 (14) in an immediate rematch of their entertaining June brawl in Las Vegas that Franco won by decision.

The location for the doubleheader will likely be either Las Vegas, Nevada or Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes will televise Crawford-Brook and Franco-Moloney II while the undercard bouts will stream live on ESPN+.

“Kell Brook is one of the elite fighters in the world. He has faced so many of the top boxers,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He is a real test for pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford. This is another premium fight that will be available to boxing fans for no extra charge live on ESPN.”

British veteran Brook, 34, has won three fights in a row at junior middleweight since losing his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr in May 2017.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to Bob Arum and his team at Top Rank and to Baz Kandiara and my management team for getting the ﬁght made,” Brooke said.

“Thank you also to Terence Crawford and his team. It’s a fantastic ﬁght, a proper ﬁght for the fans to get excited about. I’m sure it’s one that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, whichever side of the pond they’re from.

“I’ve been told there are people writing off my chances, questioning my age, and my ability to make the weight. Well, let them talk. Some people focus on reading headlines, I focus on making headlines.

“Those people writing me off as a big underdog? No problem. I guess this big dog will be making a few people richer during a difficult time.

“Terence isn’t too much younger than me. They know that I’ve never ducked a challenge, and they should know that I’ve never failed to make 147 on the scales.

“With age comes experience. My knowledge and experience make me a diﬀerent ﬁghter, a more mature ﬁghter. Couple that with a happy fighter, and you’ve got yourself a dangerous fighter.”

Australian Moloney, 29, claimed the WBA interim title with an eighth-round cut-eye stoppage of Elton Dharry last November. He was subsequently elevated to ‘regular’ champion by the WBA ahead of his first fight with Franco.

In that bout Moloney dominated the early rounds before Franco made some mid-fight adjustments to finish the stronger down the stretch.

Moloney exercised the immediate rematch clause in his contract within days of the defeat.

“I am extremely excited and motivated for my rematch with Franco,” Moloney said.

“I’m very grateful that Top Rank has given me the opportunity to get my revenge and reclaim my world title. I have been working extremely hard every day to make sure that world title is strapped back around my waist on Nov 14.”

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney II in co-feature

