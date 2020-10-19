Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) has revealed an ambitious plan to move up to middleweight to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36).

The 30-year-old Texan southpaw said he would like to take on the four-division world champion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“With Canelo, yeah, I’d definitely entertain that. That can happen, that’s a huge fight,” Spence told SunSport.

“That would be huge for the Cowboys’ stadium when we’re back to 100 per cent capacity.

“That’s another mega-fight which I could have. I could have a lot of mega-fights.

“It takes quite a few pounds to get down to 147. I wouldn’t have any problems fighting at 160.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s down to the guys in suits.”

Alvarez, 30, has fought three times in Texas but only once at the Cowboys’ stadium when he stopped Brit Liam Smith in the ninth frame to claim the WBO junior middleweight title four years ago.

Spence has built a big fanbase in his home state, drawing a crowd of more than 47,000 fans to AT&T Stadium when he dominated multi-division world champion Mikey Garcia in March last year.

The IBF and WBC welterweight champion will return to action at the venue when he takes on former two-weight world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) on December 5. A limited number of fans will be able to attend.

The fight will mark the first time Spence has fought since rolling his Ferrari and being ejected from the vehicle in a high-speed single-car accident last October.

Spence, who suffered relatively minor injuries in the crash, said the incident only strengthened his resolve.

“It was getting back to the basics, getting back to what got me on top,” Spence said.

“I’m just saying focussed, staying hungry and staying in the gym and dedicated.

“I went back to the drawing board and focussing on the things that got me where I am now, training camp’s been going great.

“There’s been no injuries as far as post-car accident or anything like that.

“With this fight it’s kept me focussed.”