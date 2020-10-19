Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The winner of the IBF lightweight world title eliminator between George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) and ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) will put themselves in line for a shot at undisputed 135-pound champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12).

The 23-year-old Lopez impressed on Saturday night when he outboxed Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) in Las Vegas, Nevada to add the WBA and WBO titles to his IBF belt.

Kambosos Jr and Selby will meet on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora bout in London on October 31.

Kambosos Jr announced himself as a rising contender in the lightweight division by defeating former IBF champion Mickey Bey on away territory at Madison Square Garden in New York last time out.

The 27-year-old from Sydney, Australia, will be aiming to make it two wins in a row against former world champions when he meets Wales’ former long-reigning IBF featherweight ruler Selby next weekend on an unmissable evening of Halloween fight action.

“Beating Lee Selby means everything to me,” said Kambosos Jr. “I’m hungry, focused and have trained like a man possessed to handle business on October 31st.

“This is a young man’s sport and Lopez proved that against Lomachenko when he became the unified lightweight world champion and I will prove it once again against Lee Selby.

“This hungry young lion will become mandatory, that is my complete focus, this is why I have sacrificed so much and then you best believe that ‘Ferocious Kambosos’ will be primed and ready to take all the belts off another hungry, young lion in Teofimo Lopez. Let’s see who the real king of the jungle is.”

In his last outing Selby edged out Scotsman Ricky Burns via a majority decision at the O2 Arena in London last October to stay in line for another world title shot and now finds himself within reach of becoming a two-weight world champion.

The 33-year-old knows says it’s hard to know how good Kambosos Jr is, but he plans to find out.

“He’s very confident in himself,” said Selby. “If you listened to him talk you’d think he’s the next Muhammad Ali – which he’s not.

“Looking at his record, it’s difficult to gauge how good he really is. His best win came against Mickey Bey when he was past his best at 36 and inactive. The rest of his record is padded.

“This fight has been a long time coming and I’m glad we’re just over a week away now. I’m one step away from a shot at the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales’ first-ever two-weight world champion.”

Selby vs Kambosos Jr is part of a huge night of boxing as pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) faces his first real heavyweight test in Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23).

Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen 18-5-2 (15) collides with Christian Hammer 25-6 (15), Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy 16-2 (8) meets Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune 25-1-2 (14) for the vacant European cruiserweight title and Amy Timlin 4-0 faces off with Carly Skelly 3-0 for the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title.