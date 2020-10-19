TwitterFacebook

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

19 October 2020
Lee Selby vs George Kambosos
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

The winner of the IBF lightweight world title eliminator between George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) and ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) will put themselves in line for a shot at undisputed 135-pound champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12).

The 23-year-old Lopez impressed on Saturday night when he outboxed Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) in Las Vegas, Nevada to add the WBA and WBO titles to his IBF belt.

Kambosos Jr and Selby will meet on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora bout in London on October 31.

See Also

Kambosos Jr announced himself as a rising contender in the lightweight division by defeating former IBF champion Mickey Bey on away territory at Madison Square Garden in New York last time out.

The 27-year-old from Sydney, Australia, will be aiming to make it two wins in a row against former world champions when he meets Wales’ former long-reigning IBF featherweight ruler Selby next weekend on an unmissable evening of Halloween fight action.

“Beating Lee Selby means everything to me,” said Kambosos Jr. “I’m hungry, focused and have trained like a man possessed to handle business on October 31st.

“This is a young man’s sport and Lopez proved that against Lomachenko when he became the unified lightweight world champion and I will prove it once again against Lee Selby.

“This hungry young lion will become mandatory, that is my complete focus, this is why I have sacrificed so much and then you best believe that ‘Ferocious Kambosos’ will be primed and ready to take all the belts off another hungry, young lion in Teofimo Lopez. Let’s see who the real king of the jungle is.”

In his last outing Selby edged out Scotsman Ricky Burns via a majority decision at the O2 Arena in London last October to stay in line for another world title shot and now finds himself within reach of becoming a two-weight world champion.

The 33-year-old knows says it’s hard to know how good Kambosos Jr is, but he plans to find out.

“He’s very confident in himself,” said Selby. “If you listened to him talk you’d think he’s the next Muhammad Ali – which he’s not.

“Looking at his record, it’s difficult to gauge how good he really is. His best win came against Mickey Bey when he was past his best at 36 and inactive. The rest of his record is padded.

“This fight has been a long time coming and I’m glad we’re just over a week away now. I’m one step away from a shot at the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales’ first-ever two-weight world champion.”

Selby vs Kambosos Jr is part of a huge night of boxing as pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) faces his first real heavyweight test in Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23).

Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen 18-5-2 (15) collides with Christian Hammer 25-6 (15), Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy 16-2 (8) meets Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune 25-1-2 (14) for the vacant European cruiserweight title and Amy Timlin 4-0 faces off with Carly Skelly 3-0 for the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title.

Read more articles about: , ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at…

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be stood down after Lewis Ritson-Miguel Vazquez fight

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be…

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney II in co-feature

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua…

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over…

Anthony Joshua hopeful of live crowd for Kubrat Pulev fight on Dec 12

Anthony Joshua hopeful of live crowd for Kubrat Pulev fight…

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Teofimo Lopez promises a

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

TOP STORIES

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

The winner of the IBF lightweight world title eliminator between George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) and ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) will put themselves in line for a shot at undisputed 135-pound champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12)…

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be…

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be stood down after Lewis Ritson-Miguel Vazquez fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn has called for judge Terry O’Connor to be immediately stood down by the British Boxing Board of Control after footage emerged of him appearing to look at his phone while judging the Lewis Ritson versus Miguel Vazquez junior welte…

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

WBO number two and IBF number three junior welterweight contender Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 19-0 (12) wants a world title shot next year and he doesn’t care who it comes against. Scotland’s Josh Taylor 17-0 (13) holds the WBA and IBF titles while Ca…

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua…

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney II in co-feature

Top Rank has officially announced WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) will defend his championship against Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) on November 14 at a venue to be confirmed. In the co-feature WBA ‘regular’ super fly…

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over…

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) claimed the undisputed lightweight world championship with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 23-ye…

Anthony Joshua hopeful of live crowd for Kubrat Pulev fight…

Anthony Joshua hopeful of live crowd for Kubrat Pulev fight on Dec 12

Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Bulgarian Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 28-1 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The 31-year-old unified heavyweight champion is hopeful that crowds will be…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US