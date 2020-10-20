TwitterFacebook

George Kambosos Jr vs Lee Selby; IBF Mandatory position up for grabs on October 31

20 October 2020
Lee Selby vs George Kambosos
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

George Kambosos Jr says he has been training ‘like a man possessed’ ahead of his crucial IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator showdown with Lee Selby on the Usyk-Chisora undercard on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

A win for the undefeated Australian (18-0, 10 KOs) would see him become Mandatory Challenger for newly-crowned Unified Lightweight King Teofimo Lopez, who brilliantly overcame Vasiliy Lomachenko by a unanimous points decision in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Hailing from Sydney, 27-year-old Kambosos Jr announced himself as a rising contender in the 135lbs division by defeating former World Champion Mickey Bey on away territory at Madison Square Garden in New York last time out.

See Also

‘Ferocious’ will be aiming to make it two wins in two against former champs when he meets Wales’ former long-reigning IBF Featherweight ruler Selby next weekend on an unmissable evening of Halloween fight action.

“Beating Lee Selby means everything to me,” said Kambosos Jr. “I’m hungry, focused and have trained like a man possessed to handle business on October 31st. This is a young man’s sport and Lopez proved that against Lomachenko when he became the Unified Lightweight World Champion and I will prove it once again against Lee Selby.

“This hungry young lion will become Mandatory, that is my complete focus, this is why I have sacrificed so much and then you best believe that ‘Ferocious Kambosos’ will be primed and ready to take all the belts off another hungry, young lion in Teofimo Lopez. Let’s see who the real king of the jungle is.”

Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) edged out Scottish legend Ricky Burns via a majority decision at The O2 in London last October to stay in line for another World Title shot and now finds himself within touching distance of becoming a two-weight World Champion.

“He’s very confident in himself,” said Selby. “If you listened to him talk you’d think he’s the next Muhammad Ali – which he’s not. Looking at his record, it’s difficult to gauge how good he really is. His best win came against Mickey Bey when he was past his best at 36 and inactive. The rest of his record is padded.

“This fight has been a long time coming and I’m glad we’re just over a week away now. I’m one step away from a shot at the IBF Lightweight World Title and my dream of becoming Wales’ first ever two-weight World Champion.”

Selby vs. Kambosos Jr is part of a huge night of boxing as pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) faces his first real Heavyweight test in Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs), Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) collides with Christian Hammer (25-6 15 KOs), Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) meets Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin (4-0) faces off with Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez

Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at…

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be stood down after Lewis Ritson-Miguel Vazquez fight

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be…

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney II in co-feature

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua…

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over…

Anthony Joshua hopeful of live crowd for Kubrat Pulev fight on Dec 12

Anthony Joshua hopeful of live crowd for Kubrat Pulev fight…

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

TOP STORIES

Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes…

Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) has revealed an ambitious plan to move up to middleweight to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36). The 30-year-old Texan southpaw said he would like to take on…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

The winner of the IBF lightweight world title eliminator between George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) and ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) will put themselves in line for a shot at undisputed 135-pound champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12)…

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be…

Eddie Hearn leads calls for judge Terry O'Connor to be stood down after Lewis Ritson-Miguel Vazquez fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn has called for judge Terry O’Connor to be immediately stood down by the British Boxing Board of Control after footage emerged of him appearing to look at his phone while judging the Lewis Ritson versus Miguel Vazquez junior welte…

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

Liam Paro wants world title shot in 2021

WBO number two and IBF number three junior welterweight contender Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro 19-0 (12) wants a world title shot next year and he doesn’t care who it comes against. Scotland’s Josh Taylor 17-0 (13) holds the WBA and IBF titles while Ca…

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua…

Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook set for Nov 14, Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney II in co-feature

Top Rank has officially announced WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) will defend his championship against Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) on November 14 at a venue to be confirmed. In the co-feature WBA ‘regular’ super fly…

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over…

Teofimo Lopez completes ‘The Takeover’ with unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) claimed the undisputed lightweight world championship with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-2 (10) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The 23-ye…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US