Liam Paro eyeing world title clashes in 2021, Promoter Di Carlo discusses big Australian events

Liam Paro is sitting pretty in the top five rankings of both the WBO and IBF respectively as he eyes a clash for the world title in 2021.

2020 hasn’t been a great year for boxing, but ACE Boxing have done their utmost to keep the fighters active and happy. Behind the scenes, management and promotion can determine the success of a fighter, and ACE Boxing, headed up by Angelo Di Carlo has pushed hard for his stable to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with flying colors.

Liam Paro is at the forefront of ACE Boxing’s stable and is ready to push for the world title in 2021.

Paro discusses his objectives for 2021, “I want a world title in 2021 it’s a simple as that really. My team feels I’m ready for the world title, I’m sitting high in the ratings so I want to make these fights happen.

“I know Ramirez and Taylor are unifying but if they vacate I’d like to fight someone like Jack Catterall for one of the titles. I mean that with respect, Jack is a class act, but if there’s a chance of us competing for a world interim title, I would be all for that.

“I believe in myself, I believe I can be world champion and I believe I can beat the best fighters out there. I’m in the business to be in great fights that the fans love, so I’m excited for the team to make these fights happen.

“I’m in a great position now thanks to ACE Boxing and I can’t express how grateful I am to them for doing that. I want to repay their faith in me by delivering a world title to the team and I’m fully confident I can do that next year.”

Promoter Angelo Di Carlo added his thoughts on a Paro world title in 2021.

Di Carlo said, “We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes during the pandemic and I’m sure it will pay off in a massive way in 2021. Liam is at the forefront of the plans for 2021 and some massive plans for Australian boxing as a whole.

“We want to bring world title fights to Australia and we have sent offers out there for these type of fights. We will get these fights over the line and get the likes of Liam Paro, Jacob Ng and Demsey McKean these big fights and put on some big events post pandemic for the Australian fight fans to enjoy.”