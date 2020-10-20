TwitterFacebook

RDR Promotions Stages 1st Card in Philadelphia in Eight-Months on Saturday, November 7th in at The 2300 Arena

20 October 2020
RDR
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It has been eight-months since boxing was staged in Philadelphia. It was RDR Promotions presenting a sold out card in it’s inaugural outing that thrilled fans at the 2300 Arena.

On Saturday night, November 7th, RDR Promotions will be back presenting the 1st card since that night as the promotional company will bring back boxing with a six-bout card at the 2300 Arena.

In the six-round featured bout, undefeated Mark Dawson of Philadelphia will take on cross-town rival Vincent Floyd in a welterweight contest.

Dawson, who is signed to Split-T Management, has a record of 6-0-1 with three knockouts.

The 23 year-old, is a four-year professional, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Jordan Morales on March 29, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Floyd has a record of 4-9-1 with two knockouts. The 32 year-old is a seven year veteran has faced six undefeated opponents.

In four-round bouts:

Brandon Mullins (6-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, DE fights Bryant Costello (1-1,1 KO) of Liberty, NY in a super middleweight fight.

Daiyann Butt (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight Dieumerci Nzau (11-12, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, MD super lightweight fight.

Dylan Price (10-0, 7 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a super flyweight contest.

Nafear Charles (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia battles David Veras Pena (0-2-1) of Odenton, MD in a super lightweight contest.

Naheem Parker (1-0) of Camden, NJ will fight Joseph Santana (0-3) of Providence, RI in a Lightweight bout.

Tickets are $100 and $75 and must be purchased in groups of four for table seating and can be purchased by emailing rricereview@yahoo.com

All Covid 19 Protocols will be enforced including wearing a Mask at all times and ID is required.

