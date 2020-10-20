WBC Cares and Feet First Foundation Unite Helping Students with Boxing Curriculum

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Feet First Foundation is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with the “WBC Cares” organization, a community outreach program formed by the World Boxing Council in 2006.

The two parties have teamed up to highlight the transformative power of boxing, and how textbook boxing training can help improve the lives of many students in schools across the world.

By partnering with the WBC Cares, the Feet First Foundation, who already has had over 10,000 students go through their program, now aims to extend its curriculum nationally as a supportive outlet for schools around the world. The Feet First Foundation has found success implementing a data-backed program that uses boxing exercise and group discussion to inspire strong character in these school children.

Founded in the state of California in 2017, the Feet First Foundation under the guidance of co-founders Dan Dorsett, Sean Sharkey, Zach Micheletti and Brandon Kregel, has improved the lives of thousands of students and adults. Along with promoting a healthy lifestyle that incorporates disciplined boxing exercise, the Feet First program also encourages group discussion topics around perseverance, accountability, and respect.

“It feels good to be working with a common goal of helping others through the art of boxing, and we are proud to team up with a first-class organization like the WBC Cares,” said co-founder Sean Sharkey. “Our goal is to incorporate this curriculum in schools all over the world and we believe our partnership with the WBC Cares will better broaden our mission for the betterment of students across the globe.”

The World Boxing Council has crowned an array of some of the most famous world champions, several of whom continue to be household names to this day. These include Muhammed Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao to name a few.

“We started the WBC Cares program to help children all around the world and the Feet First Foundation aligns with our goals,” said Jill Diamond, WBC Cares, International Chair. “I can envision this curriculum being implemented in schools nationally and internationally, with a variety of our champions showing support. We are pleased to endorse their movement with this partnership.”

In keeping with the high standards established by this partnership, Feet First announces their new brand ambassador, undefeated Super Lightweight prospect Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs), a rising star fighting under the Premiere Boxing Champions (PBC) banner.

Omar has been contributing to his community in Brownsville, Texas since he was 16-years old through motivational speeches to over 35,000 students in more than 20 campuses. He is also the annual guest of honor at “A Night to Shine”, a prom styled event held for special needs children every March, sponsored by Brownsville’s “Down By The Border” and the nationally recognized “Tim Tebow Foundation”.

Omar Juarez is an embodiment of the strong character that Feet First Foundation and WBC Cares seek to replicate around the world, and both organizations are looking forward to a future helping as many children as possible.

“I’m a huge fan of the WBC Cares program so its enlightening to be part of this movement with Feet First, as together I know we can help a lot of students.” said Juarez. “I believe this program will benefit society in many ways. I’m all in.”