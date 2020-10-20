The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World rated Luke Boyd sets eyes on moving up the world rankings, partners with Dragon Fire Boxing alongside long term management Dreamtime

Luke Boyd is excited to continue his push up the world ratings, as the Dreamtime guided super bantamweight aims to hit the ground running in 2021.

Boyd, who has now linked up also with Tony Tolj headed Dragon Fire Boxing opened up about his partnerships with both Dreamtime and Dragon Fire Boxing.

Boyd said, “Dreamtime Boxing has first and foremost allowed me the opportunity to represent my heritage and cultural background which I think is very important, as well as inspiring other young indigenous athletes to pursue their dreams as I have.

“Dreamtime boxing has guided my career, supporting me every step of the way and giving me the chance to be where I am today which is in the top 15 in the world, so I can’t be more grateful for that. I’ve become Australian and WBA Oceania Champion with them, and having the backing to do that is something I am eternally grateful for.”

Sydney’s Boyd continued, discussing his link up with Dragon Fire Boxing, “Linking up with Dragon Fire Boxing is the future. It’s a great move to link myself, Dreamtime and Tony Tolj, and the boys all together to make a world-class team that can get me to world titles.

“Being able to work with the likes of Andrew and Jason Moloney, Bruno Tarimo, Andres Campos and many other world-class names around my weight gives me an edge on any other fighter in the region at my weight in my opinion.

“These boys are all at the world level, and iron really does sharpen iron, so being able to work in such a world-class environment will only bring the best out of me as a fighter, and I have Dreamtime and Dragon Fire to direct me on the business side and get me the right fights to get me to a world title.”

2020 hasn’t been the easiest year for boxing but Boyd remains buoyed as he outlined what his goals and aspirations are for 2021 and beyond.

He said, “It’s not been an easy year and I’m desperate to get back in the ring. The link between Dragon Fire and Dreamtime however has motivated me even more as I know now I’ve got the infrastructure to get me to the top. So I’m going to push as hard as I can to get the best out of myself in the gym and eventually.

“It’s been frustrating but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I was to thank everybody who has supported me and continues to support me. We will be back together soon and pushing for more titles and big, exciting fights!”