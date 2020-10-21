TwitterFacebook

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in December

21 October 2020
Tyson Fury
Andy Lee, Tyson Fury and Sugarhill Steward.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Carlos Takam 39-5-1 (28) has emerged as the frontrunner to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in London on December 5.

Fury was expected to face Deontay Wilder for a third time in December but walked away from the fight when the American reportedly wanted to postpone the bout until 2021.

Joe DeGuardia, the president of Star Boxing, who co-promote Takam with Top Rank, told Sky Sports: “Certainly I believe that, when you look at who is out there and who is available, Carlos would probably be the best guy out there to fight Fury.”

Cameroon-born Takam, 39, who fights out of France, was stopped in 10 rounds by Anthony Joshua in his lone world title fight three years ago.

DeGuardia says they would happily take the fight against the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’.

“Absolutely, it’s the heavyweight championship of the world,” he said. “A great heavyweight champion who had a spectacular victory earlier in the year over Deontay Wilder.

“He’s got a tremendous background story and I think Fury is great for the game, so certainly, being a fight of that magnitude and having the opportunity for Carlos to fight a fight of that magnitude against Fury would be great.

“This would be a rare time for Carlos when he would have the proper opportunity to train. That AJ fight was on short notice. This one he’s training and ready, and Carlos would certainly love the opportunity to fight Fury.

“He would love to fight Fury, he believes he would win the fight. He’s looking forward to an opportunity, if we can make the deal.”

DeGuardia said he expected negotiations for the fight would be quick and painless.

“This would be something that’s going to happen relatively soon,” he said.

Other names being considered for Fury include Germany’s Agit Kabayel 20-0 (13), Canadian-based Colombian Oscar Rivas 26-1 (18) and rising American prospect Jermaine Franklin 20-0 (13).

“Kabayel is undefeated and that’s something good for him and he’s got a nice victory, but it would be good for Kabayel if he had a little more experience before fighting somebody like Fury,” added DeGuardia.

“Carlos certainly has that experience.”

Meanwhile, Rivas’ co-promoter Yvon Michel said his boxer would be up for the challenge while admitting no approach had yet been made about the Fury fight.

“Oscar Rivas is fit, available, ranked number eight by the WBC and would gladly take the challenge,” Michel said to Sky Sports.

“Oscar would be the best and the logical choice for Fury in his first title defence.”

Jermaine Franklin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports: “A fight with Fury is a significant step up for Jermaine but from the lists I have seen he may be the most intriguing fighter.

“Jermaine is the best American heavyweight prospect/contender at 26 years old. He is young, undefeated and wants to show himself against the best heavyweight in the world.

“Most importantly he wants it and believes he will win. Over the last few months we have seen what happens with young, hungry athletic fighters that are willing to put it all on the line for victory.”

