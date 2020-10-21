TwitterFacebook

Danny Roman back in the gym, calls out Luis Nery

21 October 2020
Danny Roman
Danny Roman celebrates after defeating TJ Doheny. Photo credit: Sumio Yamada
Anthony Cocks

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 28-3-1 (10) has his sights set on undefeated WBC 122-pound titleholder Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 31-0 (24).

Nery picked up the vacant title with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Aaron Alameda at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut late last month on the undercard of the doubleheader featuring Jermall Charlo vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo vs Jeison Rosario.

The 30-year-old Roman scored a unanimous decision victory over former WBA champion Juan Carlos Payano over the 12-round distance on the same card.

“My last fight against Payano was a WBC final eliminator and I am back in the gym with the goal of getting the green belt against Nery,” said Roman, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing.

“Since I started boxing, I have always wanted to win it and I’d like to make that a reality. I am more focused than ever as I wait for the opportunity to fight for WBC super-bantamweight title. I want to be a champion again and I will prepare harder than ever.”

Los Angelan Roman claimed the WBA 122-pound strap against Shun Kubo in Japan three years ago. He made three title defences against Ryo Matsumoto, Moises Flores and Gavin McDonnell before unifying with IBF titleholder TJ Doheny in April last year.

Back in January he dropped his two belts to Murodjon Akhmadaliev by majority decision.

“Daniel Roman can’t be written off at all, he has proven he is still at the top of his game,” said Alex Camponovo, general manager for Thompson Boxing.

“Danny is making it clear that he wants the WBC strap and when he sets his mind on something, he finds a way to get it.”

If Roman gets his way, he will be back in the world title mix sooner rather than later.

“Daniel Roman is a consummate professional,” said Eddie Gonzalez, Roman’s manager and trainer.

“He was right back in the gym after his win over Juan Carlos Payano and is more focused than ever. He wants Nery because he wants to win the green belt and I think that would be a great action-packed fight for the fans.”

Roman sees Nery as the perfect opponent at this stage of his career.

“My desire to be a world champion once again is what’s fuelling my hard work in the gym,” Roman said.

“I know what I am capable of and I fought on the same night as Nery so we should both be ready at the same time. It makes sense and will be great fight for the fans.”

