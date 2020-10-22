TwitterFacebook

Nathan and Elijah Lugo Dominate in Serbia

22 October 2020
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Boxing prodigy brothers Nathan and Elijah Lugo added to their already impressive resumes with victories in the 4th Nations Junior Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.

Representatives of the United States of America, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia and Serbia were in attendance.

Nathan, 16, won the 201-pound bracket as he scored a 32 second knockout in his opening round bout against an opponent that was riding a 15-bout knockout streak. Nathan later won the tournament in a walkover as his prospective opponent claimed a shoulder injury and would not compete.

See Also

Elijah, 14, originally came to Serbia in support of his older brother, but was asked to compete in the tournament after organizers waived the 16 year-old age minimum so he could compete in the 165-pound division.

Elijah went out and defeated his Serbian opponent by a 2-1 score on the strength of a standing-eight count in the final frame. He then won his final with a 2nd round knockout as he dropped his opponent with hard body shots that were set up by great boxing skills. Elijah was awarded the Best Boxer in the competition.

The Lugo’s were the only representatives from the United States and their strong performances catapulted USA to finish in 2nd place.

Nathan and Elijah are coached by their father, Michael, and are widely considered the two best young prospects in the United States. They have both been a part of USA Boxing since the age of eight.

Nathan has an amateur record of 219-9 and is a 21-time National Champion. He is tied for the most stoppage victories in history by a USA Boxer.

Elijah is 151-19 and is a 15-time National Champion. He will be fighting in December for a chance to be on Team USA.

The Lugo’s reside in Atlanta.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for Custio Clayton

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson Fury fight cancelled

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson…

Carlos Cuadras ready to roll over Juan Francisco Estrada to line up Chocolatito Gonzalez rematch

Carlos Cuadras ready to roll over Juan Francisco Estrada to…

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in December

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in…

Leo Santa Cruz ready to show Tank Davis who the real monster is

Leo Santa Cruz ready to show Tank Davis who the…

Danny Roman back in the gym, calls out Luis Nery

Danny Roman back in the gym, calls out Luis Nery

Vasiliy Lomachenko undergoes shoulder surgery following loss to Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko undergoes shoulder surgery following loss to Teofimo Lopez

Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez

Errol Spence Jr prepared to jump up two weight classes…

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at Teofimo Lopez

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos winner to get shot at…

TOP STORIES

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for Custio Clayton

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1 (12) says a late change in opponent won’t make any difference to him when he faces undefeated Canadian Custio Clayton 18-0 (12) for the interim IBF welterweight title at the Mohegan Sun Cas…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson Fury fight cancelled

Eddie Hearn has claimed Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) either doesn’t want a third fight with Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) or his team is simply inept at contract negotiations. The 32-year-old Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-r…

Carlos Cuadras ready to roll over Juan Francisco Estrada to…

Carlos Cuadras ready to roll over Juan Francisco Estrada to line up Chocolatito Gonzalez rematch

Former WBC super flyweight champion Carlos ‘Principe’ Cuadras 39-3-1 (27) is looking to regain his old title when he takes on current WBC 115-pound champion Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada 40-3 (27) in their rematch at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexi…

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in…

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in December

Carlos Takam 39-5-1 (28) has emerged as the frontrunner to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in London on December 5. Fury was expected to face Deontay Wilder for a third time in December but walked away from the fight when the …

Leo Santa Cruz ready to show Tank Davis who the…

Leo Santa Cruz ready to show Tank Davis who the real monster is

WBA super featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) is relishing his role as underdog ahead of his clash with undefeated lightweight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. “I’m looking forward…

Danny Roman back in the gym, calls out Luis Nery

Danny Roman back in the gym, calls out Luis Nery

Former unified super bantamweight champion Danny ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Roman 28-3-1 (10) has his sights set on undefeated WBC 122-pound titleholder Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 31-0 (24). Nery picked up the vacant title with a 12-round unanimous decisi…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US