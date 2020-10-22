Nathan and Elijah Lugo Dominate in Serbia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Boxing prodigy brothers Nathan and Elijah Lugo added to their already impressive resumes with victories in the 4th Nations Junior Cup in Vrbas, Serbia.

Representatives of the United States of America, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia and Serbia were in attendance.

Nathan, 16, won the 201-pound bracket as he scored a 32 second knockout in his opening round bout against an opponent that was riding a 15-bout knockout streak. Nathan later won the tournament in a walkover as his prospective opponent claimed a shoulder injury and would not compete.

Elijah, 14, originally came to Serbia in support of his older brother, but was asked to compete in the tournament after organizers waived the 16 year-old age minimum so he could compete in the 165-pound division.

Elijah went out and defeated his Serbian opponent by a 2-1 score on the strength of a standing-eight count in the final frame. He then won his final with a 2nd round knockout as he dropped his opponent with hard body shots that were set up by great boxing skills. Elijah was awarded the Best Boxer in the competition.

The Lugo’s were the only representatives from the United States and their strong performances catapulted USA to finish in 2nd place.

Nathan and Elijah are coached by their father, Michael, and are widely considered the two best young prospects in the United States. They have both been a part of USA Boxing since the age of eight.

Nathan has an amateur record of 219-9 and is a 21-time National Champion. He is tied for the most stoppage victories in history by a USA Boxer.

Elijah is 151-19 and is a 15-time National Champion. He will be fighting in December for a chance to be on Team USA.

The Lugo’s reside in Atlanta.