TwitterFacebook

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

23 October 2020
Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will make the second defence of his title against former world title challenger Martin Murray 39-5-1 (17) at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 4.

The 31-year-old Hatfield southpaw won the vacant title against little-known German-based Serbian Shefat Isufi in his hometown in May last year before defending against Argentinean Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles in November.

Saunders appeared to be on the brink of signing a deal to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) this year before the global coronavirus pandemic scuppered those plans.

See Also

Murray was originally scheduled to meet Saunders in 2018 but the fight twice fell through.

“I am very happy to be defending my WBO world title again,” said Saunders. “I haven’t boxed for a year and I really do miss being in the ring. I can’t wait to have my 30th professional fight and finish the year with a bang before a big 2021.

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected everybody in many ways, and it has had a big impact on the sport of boxing. The Canelo Alvarez fight falling through was very frustrating for me but now the journey continues in December.

“Martin and I were supposed to fight twice before but it didn’t happen either time. He said some stuff and so did I, so let’s see who can back it up.

“I’m enjoying training with Mark Tibbs. He’s incredibly knowledgeable in the sport of boxing and we are working on new stuff that we will show on the night.”

Murray, 38, has been unlucky in four previous world title bids, losing by split draw to Felix Sturm in Germany, dropping Sergio Martinez before losing on points in Argentina, going 11 rounds with a prime Gennadiy Golovkin in Monte Carlo and dropping a split decision to Arthur Abraham in Germany.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in there and fighting for another world title. The big fights definitely bring out the best in me,” Murray said.

“This year has been a good year for me personally. It seemed like all the stresses of life were taken away, so I really enjoyed being able to relax a bit more and spend even more time with my family.

“There was no bad blood really between me and Billy to be honest, it was just a lot of frustration after he pulled out twice. That got left where it was, but we’ve definitely got some unfinished business.

“I’m expecting a hard fight and Billy Joe to be at his best, so I’ll be ready.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing says he is excited to close out the year with a big British grudge match.

“I’m delighted to announce another big fight for the 2020 schedule as we close out this tough year with a huge bang,” he said.

“All-British world title fights are always special, especially in the super middleweight division, and I’m really excited to see Billy back in the ring.

“We were 24 hours away from an announcement for Billy to fight Canelo when the pandemic hit and so it throws up the final roll of the dice for Martin Murray who will give it everything on December 4.”

Read more articles about: , ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito Gonzalez fight waiting

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito…

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in Houston on Oct 31

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for Custio Clayton

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson Fury fight cancelled

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson…

Carlos Cuadras ready to roll over Juan Francisco Estrada to line up Chocolatito Gonzalez rematch

Carlos Cuadras ready to roll over Juan Francisco Estrada to…

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in December

Carlos Takam firms as favourite to face Tyson Fury in…

Leo Santa Cruz ready to show Tank Davis who the real monster is

Leo Santa Cruz ready to show Tank Davis who the…

TOP STORIES

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight gatekeeper Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has promised to give Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) “the fight of his life” when they meet at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on October 31. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fig…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will make the second defence of his title against former world title challenger Martin Murray 39-5-1 (17) at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 4. The 31-year-old Hatfield sout…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito Gonzalez fight waiting

WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada 40-3 (27) insists he is not overlooking Carlos Cuadras 39-3-1 (27) ahead of their rematch at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico tonight. The 30-year-old Mexican fought Cuadras in…

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in…

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in Houston on Oct 31

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-1 (20) will be returning to action for the first time in a year when he takes on Juan Heraldez 16-0-1 (10) over 10 rounds at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. Th…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for Custio Clayton

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1 (12) says a late change in opponent won’t make any difference to him when he faces undefeated Canadian Custio Clayton 18-0 (12) for the interim IBF welterweight title at the Mohegan Sun Cas…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson Fury fight cancelled

Eddie Hearn has claimed Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) either doesn’t want a third fight with Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) or his team is simply inept at contract negotiations. The 32-year-old Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-r…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US