Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in Houston on Oct 31

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-1 (20) will be returning to action for the first time in a year when he takes on Juan Heraldez 16-0-1 (10) over 10 rounds at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the super featherweight clash between Leo Santa Cruz and Gervonta Davis on Showtime pay-per-view.

Prograis hasn’t been seen in the ring since his thrilling 12-round majority decision loss to Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in London last October.

The 31-year-old southpaw, originally from New Orleans, has relocated his training camp from Los Angeles back to his adopted home of Houston.

“Training camp is going great and I’m thrilled to be back home in Houston with my team,” said Prograis. “I have my best training here. It’s just a strict training camp lifestyle.

“When I lived in LA I had great training, but it’s just a vacation lifestyle that doesn’t work for me right now.

“Down here in Houston I’m with my long-time trainer Bobby Benton at the Main Street Boxing Gym. There’s no frills in there, it’s always very hot.”

Like most boxers, Prograis was forced to adapt his lifestyle when the global coronavirus pandemic hit.

“When the pandemic started, I was still living in Los Angeles, so I’d go to the gym late at night and train by myself,” said Prograis.

“Since I moved back to Houston, we’ve taken all the protocols to have a safe camp and prepare to our fullest for October 31.”

Prograis was scheduled to face former WBO champion Maurice Hooker in his comeback fight before the pandemic hit, but like so many bouts in the boxing calendar it was cancelled.

“I wanted to fight soon after the Josh Taylor fight, because I always want to be active,” said Prograis.

“We had a fight set in April against Maurice Hooker, then the pandemic hit and it was postponed. Now my sights are only set on Juan Heraldez. I can’t wait to fight on October 31. I just love to fight.

“This is my first time on a pay-per-view and first time fighting on a Premier Boxing Champions card, so I’m very excited.

“I fought six times on ShoBox: The New Generation and really started to make my name on that series, so to be back on SHOWTIME is a great feeling.

“I’m thrilled that we’re fighting in front of fans at the Alamodome. It’s only a couple hours away from Houston and I know San Antonio’s a great fight town. It’s going to be a tremendous night.”

In Heraldez, Prograis is matched up against an unbeaten opponent who is looking to use a career-best victory on October 31 to springboard himself into the 140-pound elite that Prograis has long been amongst. Because of that, Prograis knows not to take him lightly heading into their showdown.

“I don’t know too much about Juan Heraldez, but for him this is a great opportunity, so I know he’s going to come into the fight with guns blazing,” said Prograis.

“We’ll see what happens once the fight starts. I can box and I can bang, and the way I’m training, I’ll be more than ready for whatever he brings. I’m not big on predictions, but I’ll be victorious.”