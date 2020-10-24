Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk “the fright of his life” on Halloween

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight gatekeeper Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has promised to give Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) “the fight of his life” when they meet at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on October 31.

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fight at heavyweight following his seventh-round stoppage of late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago last October.

“On October 31st, Oleksandr Usyk is going to get the fright of his life. War!” said Chisora to Matchroom Boxing.

See Also

“I remember watching ESPN a long time ago, and what’s his name said, ‘if he’s a good manager, he shouldn’t put you in with southpaws’. Guess what? I’ve boxed three southpaws since I’ve been with David Haye.

“Oleksandr is a good fighter. He’s loved by English fans and those who love boxing and don’t know boxing that loves watching him. Plus, he’s fighting myself. So there’s nothing bad about this fight.”

Chisora has won three fights on the trot following his 11th round knockout loss to Dillian Whyte in their rematch two years ago. He was leading on two of the judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

Former unified cruiserweight champion Usyk has been in fine form on social media posting humorous clips directed at Chisora.

But the 36-year-old Londoner insists there is no animosity between the pair.

“There’s no hatred or nothing. This is all the love of the sport,” Chisora said.

“He wants to claim to be at the top of the food chain. So he needs to know that he has to box a heavyweight.

“It’s going to be hard for both, for him and myself. It’s not going to be easy.

“If you’re used to boxing in front of thirty thousand or fifty thousand and you get in that ring, and you’re boxing with only the judges and the promoter and the managers and the part of the team, it’s going to be hard.”

Chisora said he expects a difficult fight from Usyk but says he owes it to the fans in the current coronavirus climate.

“I’m not going to lie to you. Listen, it’s going to be a fight,” Chisora said. “The guy is going to throw the kitchen sink at me. ’m just going to bite on that gum shield and just let God take over.

“What’s happening in the world right now, everybody is suffering. So I can’t be selfish and say, ‘I’m not going to do this’. Everybody is in the same boat.

“If I could do a fight and people could have the enjoyment for the next week or when the build-up is happening, that’s amazing for people to forget all their troubles.

As for his philosophy going into the fight, it’s quite simple.

“Seek and destroy with no mercy, that’s what we’re aiming for,” he said.