Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Fan favourite Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) will face late replacement Christopher ‘Pretty Boy’ Lovejoy 19-0 (19) on the undercard of the heavyweight blockbuster between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on October 31.

The 28-year-old Yorkshire heavyweight was scheduled to clash with Christian Hammer 25-6 (15) before the German was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

Allen had a year of mixed fortunes in 2019, knocking out former WBA ‘regular’ champion Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in three rounds in April before being stopped in 10 himself by David Price in July.

He got back in the win column in February with an easy third-round knockout of journeyman Dorian Darch in a six-round contest.

American Lovejoy, 36, has knocked out all but two of his opponents in the opening round but has only faced one boxer with a winning record. Every one of his professional contests has taken place in Tijuana, Mexico.

Despite his dubious record, the WBA list him as their number 15 ranked heavyweight.

“I’m looking forward to this fight with Chris,” said Allen, who is now trained by former British, Commonwealth and European junior welterweight champion Jamie Moore.

“He’s positioned 15th with the WBA and I’d love to take that world ranking.

“He’s a big, strong man and just look at his record – he’s done what’s been asked of him in those 19 fights.

“There’s not much footage of him, so I don’t know really know what I’m preparing for which adds to the intrigue but I’m going in there to do a number on him.”

Lovejoy was at least talking the talk when he arrived in the UK.

“I finally made it here to the UK!” said Lovejoy. “I’m here to shock the world and show what Chris Lovejoy is really about.

“Dave will end up number 20 on my record. I’ve travelled a long way so I just hope he shows up!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing insists it’s an intriguing matchup.

“This is fascinating,” Hearn said.

“Here we have this giant in Christopher Lovejoy that has amassed 19 wins with 19 KOs against limited opposition and has somehow found himself in the world top 15.

“The truth is, he might be an absolute beast or he may get found out but for Dave Allen it’s a huge opportunity.

“There will be plenty of eyeballs on this fight and if Dave can get the win he will force himself into the world rankings and land a major fight in 2021.

“I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen but I’m excited to find out!”