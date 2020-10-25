The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce Betfred as the official title partner for Oleksandr Usyk’s highly-anticipated Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Pound-for-pound star Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) made the move to Heavyweight after dominating at Cruiserweight, winning all of the major belts in an extraordinary spell at 200lbs that saw him crowned the Undisputed World Champion.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist is determined to become a two-weight World Champion but faces an in-form Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) who is coming into this fight off the back of two devastating KO wins over Artur Szpilka and David Price.

Usyk vs. Chisora is supported by an all-action undercard as Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) meet in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns, Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Glasgow’s Hannah Rankin (9-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Middleweight World Title, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) takes on Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin (4-0) faces off with Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

Fred Done, Owner of Betfred, said: “We enjoy a fantastic relationship with Barry Hearn’s Matchroom Sport through our sponsorship of snooker and darts, so I am delighted to be joining up with Matchroom Boxing for what should be a superb Heavyweight clash.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport, said: “Betfred have been a huge supporter of Matchroom events over the years, especially through their World championship snooker partnership and I am delighted to welcome them onboard for this huge fight next week, and look forward to delivering them unprecedented global exposure and a thrilling night for Betfred and fight fans around the world.”