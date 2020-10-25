TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce Betfred as the official title partner for Oleksandr Usyk’s highly-anticipated Heavyweight clash

25 October 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce Betfred as the official title partner for Oleksandr Usyk’s highly-anticipated Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Pound-for-pound star Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) made the move to Heavyweight after dominating at Cruiserweight, winning all of the major belts in an extraordinary spell at 200lbs that saw him crowned the Undisputed World Champion.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist is determined to become a two-weight World Champion but faces an in-form Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) who is coming into this fight off the back of two devastating KO wins over Artur Szpilka and David Price.

Usyk vs. Chisora is supported by an all-action undercard as Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) meet in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns, Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Glasgow’s Hannah Rankin (9-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Middleweight World Title, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) takes on Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin (4-0) faces off with Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

Fred Done, Owner of Betfred, said: “We enjoy a fantastic relationship with Barry Hearn’s Matchroom Sport through our sponsorship of snooker and darts, so I am delighted to be joining up with Matchroom Boxing for what should be a superb Heavyweight clash.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport, said: “Betfred have been a huge supporter of Matchroom events over the years, especially through their World championship snooker partnership and I am delighted to welcome them onboard for this huge fight next week, and look forward to delivering them unprecedented global exposure and a thrilling night for Betfred and fight fans around the world.”

TOP STORIES

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Fan favourite Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) will face late replacement Christopher ‘Pretty Boy’ Lovejoy 19-0 (19) on the undercard of the heavyweight blockbuster between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 25-0 (16) is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans when he takes on Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-2 (12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. The fig…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Heavyweight Dereck Chisora believes a win over Oleksandr Usyk will lead to a third shot at Tyson Fury – providing the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ lives up to his word. Chisora 32-9 (23) faces former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk 17-0 (13) at…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight gatekeeper Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has promised to give Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) “the fight of his life” when they meet at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on October 31. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fig…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will make the second defence of his title against former world title challenger Martin Murray 39-5-1 (17) at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 4. The 31-year-old Hatfield sout…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito Gonzalez fight waiting

WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada 40-3 (27) insists he is not overlooking Carlos Cuadras 39-3-1 (27) ahead of their rematch at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico tonight. The 30-year-old Mexican fought Cuadras in…

