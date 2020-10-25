Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The fight was keenly contested throughout, with Lipinets’ consistent body attack up against Clayton’s educated jab.

Canadian Olympian Clayton finished strongly, winning the last round on all three judges’ scorecards to salvage a draw 115-113, 114-114 and 114-114.

“I thought I won the fight, but Clayton is a good fighter. He was stronger than I thought he’d be,” Lipinets said.

“I haven’t fought in a year and it shows. I need to get my rhythm back in a couple of fights before I face the top-level fighters.”

According to CompuBox, Lipinets outlanded Clayton to the body by an 80 to 29 tally, while Clayton had the superior jab to the tune of 135 landed compared to 68 from Lipinets.

“At the end of the day, you can’t knock the judges’ decision, but I thought that I landed the cleaner shots and won,” said Clayton, 33.

“He came forward a lot, but he wasn’t landing as much. I probably could have pushed more a little earlier, but at the same time, I knew he was strong.

“I thought I stayed patient and poised. I could have put combinations together quicker, but overall I thought I fought a smart fight and pulled it off.”

The fight was for the interim IBF welterweight title with both boxers indicating they would be up for a rematch.

“I showed the world that I’m not just a guy from Canada,” said Clayton. “I proved I’m a good fighter. People will have to respect me a little bit more.

“If Lipinets wants the rematch for the interim title, we should be able to make that happen.”

Lipinets agreed, saying: “For the interim title, I’ll be ready for a rematch with Clayton.”

The 31-year-old Russian was originally scheduled to face Kudratillo Abdukakhorov but the Uzbek encountered visa issues that prevented him from travelling to the US.

“We never missed a beat in preparation, even with the opponent change,” Lipinets said ahead of the fight.

“My fight with Kudratillo Abdukakhorov was on and off for so long that I already had an idea that he was going to be forced to back out, so I wasn’t shocked.

“I don’t really care, though. Whoever I have to fight I’m ready to fight, so I didn’t consider backing out of fighting for even one second.”

Clayton said the matchup was exactly the type of opportunity he had been waiting for.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity,” he said. “This is exactly the type of fight me and my team have been asking for. My preparation has been very good. This might seem like it’s last-minute, but I am more than ready for whatever Lipinets brings on October 24.”

Lipinets added: “I know that Clayton has a great amateur background. I’ve checked out his style, and the main difference is that Abdukakhorov is more active and Clayton is more accurate.

“Abdukakhorov is also a little more aggressive and Clayton is more patient.”