TwitterFacebook

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

25 October 2020
Sergey Lipinets vs Custio Clayton. Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night.

The fight was keenly contested throughout, with Lipinets’ consistent body attack up against Clayton’s educated jab.

Canadian Olympian Clayton finished strongly, winning the last round on all three judges’ scorecards to salvage a draw 115-113, 114-114 and 114-114.

See Also

“I thought I won the fight, but Clayton is a good fighter. He was stronger than I thought he’d be,” Lipinets said.

“I haven’t fought in a year and it shows. I need to get my rhythm back in a couple of fights before I face the top-level fighters.”

According to CompuBox, Lipinets outlanded Clayton to the body by an 80 to 29 tally, while Clayton had the superior jab to the tune of 135 landed compared to 68 from Lipinets.

“At the end of the day, you can’t knock the judges’ decision, but I thought that I landed the cleaner shots and won,” said Clayton, 33.

“He came forward a lot, but he wasn’t landing as much. I probably could have pushed more a little earlier, but at the same time, I knew he was strong.

“I thought I stayed patient and poised. I could have put combinations together quicker, but overall I thought I fought a smart fight and pulled it off.”

The fight was for the interim IBF welterweight title with both boxers indicating they would be up for a rematch.

“I showed the world that I’m not just a guy from Canada,” said Clayton. “I proved I’m a good fighter. People will have to respect me a little bit more.

“If Lipinets wants the rematch for the interim title, we should be able to make that happen.”

Lipinets agreed, saying: “For the interim title, I’ll be ready for a rematch with Clayton.”

The 31-year-old Russian was originally scheduled to face Kudratillo Abdukakhorov but the Uzbek encountered visa issues that prevented him from travelling to the US.

“We never missed a beat in preparation, even with the opponent change,” Lipinets said ahead of the fight.

“My fight with Kudratillo Abdukakhorov was on and off for so long that I already had an idea that he was going to be forced to back out, so I wasn’t shocked.

“I don’t really care, though. Whoever I have to fight I’m ready to fight, so I didn’t consider backing out of fighting for even one second.”

Clayton said the matchup was exactly the type of opportunity he had been waiting for.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity,” he said. “This is exactly the type of fight me and my team have been asking for. My preparation has been very good. This might seem like it’s last-minute, but I am more than ready for whatever Lipinets brings on October 24.”

Lipinets added: “I know that Clayton has a great amateur background. I’ve checked out his style, and the main difference is that Abdukakhorov is more active and Clayton is more accurate.

“Abdukakhorov is also a little more aggressive and Clayton is more patient.”

Read more articles about: ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito Gonzalez fight waiting

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito…

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in Houston on Oct 31

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for Custio Clayton

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for…

TOP STORIES

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Fan favourite Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) will face late replacement Christopher ‘Pretty Boy’ Lovejoy 19-0 (19) on the undercard of the heavyweight blockbuster between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 25-0 (16) is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans when he takes on Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-2 (12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. The fig…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Heavyweight Dereck Chisora believes a win over Oleksandr Usyk will lead to a third shot at Tyson Fury – providing the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ lives up to his word. Chisora 32-9 (23) faces former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk 17-0 (13) at…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight gatekeeper Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has promised to give Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) “the fight of his life” when they meet at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on October 31. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fig…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will make the second defence of his title against former world title challenger Martin Murray 39-5-1 (17) at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 4. The 31-year-old Hatfield sout…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US