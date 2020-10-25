TwitterFacebook

The White Rhino collides with American KO artist

25 October 2020
Dave Allen
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Dave Allen will fight Christopher Lovejoy on the undercard of the blockbuster Heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all of its nine markets including the U.S.

Fan favourite Allen was due to make his ring return against Christian Hammer before the German was forced out after testing positive for COVID-19 now meets undefeated Christopher Lovejoy whose 100% KO record from his 19 professional bouts see him ranked in the top 15 with the WBA.

2019 held mixed fortunes for Allen, who has now linked up with trainer Jamie Moore, with ‘The White Rhino’ looking to end Lovejoy’s unbeaten run in style.

See Also

“I’m looking forward to this fight with Chris,” said Allen. “He’s positioned 15th with the WBA and I’d love to take that World ranking. He’s a big, strong man and just look at his record – He’s done what’s been asked of him in those 19 fights. There’s not much footage of him, so I don’t know really know what I’m preparing for which adds to the intrigue but I’m going in there to do a number on him.”

“I finally made it here to the U.K!” said Lovejoy. “I’m here to shock the world and show what Chris Lovejoy is really about. Dave will end up number 20 on my record. I’ve travelled a long way so I just hope he shows up!”

“This is fascinating,” added promoter Eddie Hearn. “Here we have this giant in Christopher Lovejoy that has amassed 19 wins with 19 KOs against limited opposition and has somehow found himself in the world top 15. The truth is, he might be an absolute beast or he may get found out but for Dave Allen it’s a huge opportunity. There will be plenty of eyeballs on this fight and if Dave can get the win he will force himself into the World rankings and land a major fight in 2021. I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen but I’m excited to find out!”

Allen vs. Lovejoy lands of huge night of action which sees former Undisputed Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet in a thrilling Heavyweight clash, Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr square off in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin collide for the WBO Middleweight crown, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy fights Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune for the European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin faces off with Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito Gonzalez fight waiting

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito…

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in Houston on Oct 31

Regis Prograis ready for ring return against Juan Heraldez in…

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for Custio Clayton

Sergey Lipinets unfazed by late change of opponent, ready for…

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson Fury fight cancelled

Eddie Hearn claims Deontay Wilder has bottled it after Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Fan favourite Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) will face late replacement Christopher ‘Pretty Boy’ Lovejoy 19-0 (19) on the undercard of the heavyweight blockbuster between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 25-0 (16) is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans when he takes on Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-2 (12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. The fig…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Heavyweight Dereck Chisora believes a win over Oleksandr Usyk will lead to a third shot at Tyson Fury – providing the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ lives up to his word. Chisora 32-9 (23) faces former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk 17-0 (13) at…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight gatekeeper Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has promised to give Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) “the fight of his life” when they meet at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on October 31. Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fig…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will make the second defence of his title against former world title challenger Martin Murray 39-5-1 (17) at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 4. The 31-year-old Hatfield sout…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito…

Juan Francisco Estrada refuses to overlook Carlos Cuadras with Chocolatito Gonzalez fight waiting

WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada 40-3 (27) insists he is not overlooking Carlos Cuadras 39-3-1 (27) ahead of their rematch at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico tonight. The 30-year-old Mexican fought Cuadras in…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US