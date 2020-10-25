The White Rhino collides with American KO artist

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dave Allen will fight Christopher Lovejoy on the undercard of the blockbuster Heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all of its nine markets including the U.S.

Fan favourite Allen was due to make his ring return against Christian Hammer before the German was forced out after testing positive for COVID-19 now meets undefeated Christopher Lovejoy whose 100% KO record from his 19 professional bouts see him ranked in the top 15 with the WBA.

2019 held mixed fortunes for Allen, who has now linked up with trainer Jamie Moore, with ‘The White Rhino’ looking to end Lovejoy’s unbeaten run in style.

“I’m looking forward to this fight with Chris,” said Allen. “He’s positioned 15th with the WBA and I’d love to take that World ranking. He’s a big, strong man and just look at his record – He’s done what’s been asked of him in those 19 fights. There’s not much footage of him, so I don’t know really know what I’m preparing for which adds to the intrigue but I’m going in there to do a number on him.”

“I finally made it here to the U.K!” said Lovejoy. “I’m here to shock the world and show what Chris Lovejoy is really about. Dave will end up number 20 on my record. I’ve travelled a long way so I just hope he shows up!”

“This is fascinating,” added promoter Eddie Hearn. “Here we have this giant in Christopher Lovejoy that has amassed 19 wins with 19 KOs against limited opposition and has somehow found himself in the world top 15. The truth is, he might be an absolute beast or he may get found out but for Dave Allen it’s a huge opportunity. There will be plenty of eyeballs on this fight and if Dave can get the win he will force himself into the World rankings and land a major fight in 2021. I have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen but I’m excited to find out!”

Allen vs. Lovejoy lands of huge night of action which sees former Undisputed Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet in a thrilling Heavyweight clash, Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr square off in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin collide for the WBO Middleweight crown, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy fights Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune for the European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin faces off with Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.