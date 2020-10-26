Is Gervonta Davis vs. Teofimo Lopez bound to happen?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Last weekend in Las Vegas, a rising champion at 135 pounds, Teofimo Lopez, scored a huge victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko to capture momentary supremacy at lightweight.

Lopez is now the IBF, WBA, and WBO champion at 135 pounds. But next weekend, another rising star will make an appearance, as Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends his version of the WBA lightweight title.

Davis’ opponent is four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz, a very formidable, if undersized, opponent.

See Also

Until recently, Indiana residents were only allowed to bet on horse racing. But a change in betting law allows you to place bets on sports event such as Gervonta Davis boxing fights. Davis’ promoter, Floyd Mayweather is a big gambler and often boasts and share his large successful winnings.

Davis has been training in Las Vegas for this contest, at the gym of his promoter Floyd Mayweather.

“I’ve trained out here in Las Vegas before when I first signed with Floyd, so I knew what type of camp this was going to be,” said Davis. “I’m fighting a great fighter in Leo Santa Cruz. He’s a four-division world champion. He’s a future Hall of Famer. I know that it’s going to be a tough fight so I made the decision to come to Vegas to train for a long time.”

Mayweather has taken it upon himself recently to take on the role of being a trainer. His professional career has seen him pretty much as retired, despite random headlines in the media, and it’s obvious that he has a lot to give to his young fighter.

“Floyd has just been telling me to stay focused’,” said Davis. “‘Be patient and be yourself.’ I just need to go out there and do what I do best, and that’s put on a great performance. I need to work hard so I can put on a great performance. This is a new task, fighting on pay-per-view against a tough opponent and for two belts. It’s very important that I go out there and put on the tremendous performance that I’m looking for.”

Davis is one of the most powerful punchers in the sport, with 22 knockouts out of 23 victories. And at just 25 years of age he has the potential to be one of the biggest stars in all of boxing.

“I definitely feel that I’m maturing with each one of my fights and as I keep moving forward. All I have to do is stay focused, stay humble and the rest is history,” said Davis.

The Santa Cruz fight will air on SHOWTIME pay per view on Halloween night. And with such a big showcase in front of him, Davis says his weight in already on target.

“My training is going very well,” said Davis. “I could make weight tonight if I wanted to. Overall, making the decision to bring my team and train in Vegas was the best for me. I think I’ll be training here for all my camps. I’m thinking about buying a property here so I can have a place to stay when I come here. I’m ready. My weight is on point and we’re just looking forward to October 31.”

If Davis can defeat Santa Cruz in impressive fashion, what does his future hold? The natural observation would be to make a fight between him and Lopez at 135 pounds.

Two young champions with different gifts facing off. Could be one of the biggest fights in all of boxing. And a great matchup too.