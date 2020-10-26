Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11.

The 28-year-old Kiwi was last in action in February when he stopped American Shawndell Winters in five rounds in Frisco, Texas.

Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry, who is based in the United States, finished his mandatory quarantine in Christchurch on Thursday and has flown to Auckland to start camp.

On Friday afternoon they had their first training session together in eight months.

“In the last eight years we’ve never had this period of time where we have been apart and not training together or fighting someone… eight months is a long time,” Barry told Stuff.

The early stage of the camp will be focussed on getting Parker’s timing back rather than a specific gameplan for the fight.

“The first couple of days I’m not going to be worried too much about the game plan,” Barry continued.

“It is more about getting Joe’s timing back, getting the feel of hitting mitts together again, getting back into Joe’s mind and thoughts, and just us gelling together.”

The global coronavirus pandemic has meant that Parker has had limited opportunities to train properly, but Barry is confident that his charge will head into their seven-week camp in good physical condition.

“All indicators reflect that Joe has been training really well. He has had systems in place over the last eight months with a couple of different strength and conditioning trainers,” Barry said.

“He is strong, he is fit, he is only a couple of kilos over his fighting weight, so we are going to hit the ground running.

“We will be boxing for six days a week for the next seven weeks.”

Barry expects to have Parker sparring sooner rather than later, although he admits that comes down to how he looks in the gym.

“A lot of that will come down to what Joe shows me over the next five to seven sessions that we do,” he said.