TwitterFacebook

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

26 October 2020
Joseph Parker and trainer Kevin Barry. Photo credit: Photosport.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11.

The 28-year-old Kiwi was last in action in February when he stopped American Shawndell Winters in five rounds in Frisco, Texas.

Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry, who is based in the United States, finished his mandatory quarantine in Christchurch on Thursday and has flown to Auckland to start camp.

See Also

On Friday afternoon they had their first training session together in eight months.

“In the last eight years we’ve never had this period of time where we have been apart and not training together or fighting someone… eight months is a long time,” Barry told Stuff.

The early stage of the camp will be focussed on getting Parker’s timing back rather than a specific gameplan for the fight.

“The first couple of days I’m not going to be worried too much about the game plan,” Barry continued.

“It is more about getting Joe’s timing back, getting the feel of hitting mitts together again, getting back into Joe’s mind and thoughts, and just us gelling together.”

The global coronavirus pandemic has meant that Parker has had limited opportunities to train properly, but Barry is confident that his charge will head into their seven-week camp in good physical condition.

“All indicators reflect that Joe has been training really well. He has had systems in place over the last eight months with a couple of different strength and conditioning trainers,” Barry said.

“He is strong, he is fit, he is only a couple of kilos over his fighting weight, so we are going to hit the ground running.

“We will be boxing for six days a week for the next seven weeks.”

Barry expects to have Parker sparring sooner rather than later, although he admits that comes down to how he looks in the gym.

“A lot of that will come down to what Joe shows me over the next five to seven sessions that we do,” he said.

Read more articles about: , ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk

Dereck Chisora promises to give Oleksandr Usyk "the fright of…

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin Murray in Wembley on Dec 4

Billy Joe Saunders set to defend WBO belt against Martin…

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11. The 28-year-old Kiwi was last i…

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after u…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career. The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on …

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Fan favourite Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) will face late replacement Christopher ‘Pretty Boy’ Lovejoy 19-0 (19) on the undercard of the heavyweight blockbuster between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 25-0 (16) is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans when he takes on Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-2 (12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. The fig…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US