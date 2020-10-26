Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career.

The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on points in the final of the World Boxing Super Series last November.

Inoue suffered a fractured orbital bone in the gruelling battle.

See Also

“The Donaire fight was surely the toughest fight of my career thus far,” Inoue told The Ring.

“But it was also a fight where I gained a lot of experience and that will make me a better fighter. The injury I suffered has fully recovered.”

Inoue will defend his world titles against Australian Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

“I’ve been sparring after the New Year’s holidays and it hasn’t affected my training,” Inoue continued.

“Moloney has top-level technique and the stamina to fight the full 12 rounds. I hope to show my tactical technique together with the aggressiveness in the ring.”

The Inoue-Moloney fight came to fruition when a unification bout with WBO champion John Riel Casimero 30-4 (21) couldn’t be made.

“I would like to fight Casimero as soon as possible to unify the belts, but, for now, I’m focused on defeating Moloney,” Inoue said.

“I don’t have any [other] names at the moment, but after I get through Moloney, I think opponent names will be presented that everyone will be excited to see.”

The 29-year-old Moloney is under no illusion as to what he is up against, but insists he is more than ready for the challenge.

“It is a dream come true. This is the opportunity that I have worked towards my whole life,” Moloney told The Ring.

“My goal and my dream is to become the best bantamweight in the world and to become the best you must beat the best. This is the ultimate challenge and I feel that I am 100-percent ready for it.

“Inoue is an exceptional fighter with great speed and knockout power. But all fighters have a weakness, and no fighter is unbeatable.

“I think Inoue is reckless at times and he is there to be hit. Obviously you have to be good enough to capitalize on these opportunities but I believe that I can do it.

“I love being the underdog and I love proving people wrong. My confidence and belief come from 17 years of hard work and sacrifices. I’ve dedicated my life to this sport, all for this moment.

“Nobody works harder than me or makes more sacrifices than I do, so I will always back myself against anybody. I truly believe that I am about to achieve something very special.”

The fight will mark the second time Moloney has fought in ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand following his dominant seventh-round knockout win over tough Mexican Leonardo Baez in June.

“I really enjoyed fighting in The Bubble and the fact that I have already been here and experienced fighting in this environment definitely gives me an edge,” Moloney said.

“Having fought as recently as June while Inoue hasn’t fought in 12 months is also an advantage for me, but I am expecting and preparing for the very best of Inoue.

“Baez was a really good fight for me to prepare for Inoue; a tough seven rounds against a strong, solid fighter and proof that I can perform well on the big stage.

“I feel that I learned a lot from this fight, and I feel like I have made some big improvements since. I haven’t shown my full potential yet, this is my time to shine.”