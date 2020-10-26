TwitterFacebook

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

26 October 2020
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career.

The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on points in the final of the World Boxing Super Series last November.

Inoue suffered a fractured orbital bone in the gruelling battle.

“The Donaire fight was surely the toughest fight of my career thus far,” Inoue told The Ring.

“But it was also a fight where I gained a lot of experience and that will make me a better fighter. The injury I suffered has fully recovered.”

Inoue will defend his world titles against Australian Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

“I’ve been sparring after the New Year’s holidays and it hasn’t affected my training,” Inoue continued.

“Moloney has top-level technique and the stamina to fight the full 12 rounds. I hope to show my tactical technique together with the aggressiveness in the ring.”

The Inoue-Moloney fight came to fruition when a unification bout with WBO champion John Riel Casimero 30-4 (21) couldn’t be made.

“I would like to fight Casimero as soon as possible to unify the belts, but, for now, I’m focused on defeating Moloney,” Inoue said.

“I don’t have any [other] names at the moment, but after I get through Moloney, I think opponent names will be presented that everyone will be excited to see.”

The 29-year-old Moloney is under no illusion as to what he is up against, but insists he is more than ready for the challenge.

“It is a dream come true. This is the opportunity that I have worked towards my whole life,” Moloney told The Ring.

“My goal and my dream is to become the best bantamweight in the world and to become the best you must beat the best. This is the ultimate challenge and I feel that I am 100-percent ready for it.

“Inoue is an exceptional fighter with great speed and knockout power. But all fighters have a weakness, and no fighter is unbeatable.

“I think Inoue is reckless at times and he is there to be hit. Obviously you have to be good enough to capitalize on these opportunities but I believe that I can do it.

“I love being the underdog and I love proving people wrong. My confidence and belief come from 17 years of hard work and sacrifices. I’ve dedicated my life to this sport, all for this moment.

“Nobody works harder than me or makes more sacrifices than I do, so I will always back myself against anybody. I truly believe that I am about to achieve something very special.”

The fight will mark the second time Moloney has fought in ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand following his dominant seventh-round knockout win over tough Mexican Leonardo Baez in June.

“I really enjoyed fighting in The Bubble and the fact that I have already been here and experienced fighting in this environment definitely gives me an edge,” Moloney said.

“Having fought as recently as June while Inoue hasn’t fought in 12 months is also an advantage for me, but I am expecting and preparing for the very best of Inoue.

“Baez was a really good fight for me to prepare for Inoue; a tough seven rounds against a strong, solid fighter and proof that I can perform well on the big stage.

“I feel that I learned a lot from this fight, and I feel like I have made some big improvements since. I haven’t shown my full potential yet, this is my time to shine.”

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11. The 28-year-old Kiwi was last i…

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after u…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career. The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on …

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Fan favourite Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) will face late replacement Christopher ‘Pretty Boy’ Lovejoy 19-0 (19) on the undercard of the heavyweight blockbuster between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 25-0 (16) is looking forward to fighting in front of his hometown fans when he takes on Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-2 (12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. The fig…

