Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after unifying all four major world titles at cruiserweight when he meets Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

“I think this is the perfect test for Oleksandr Usyk,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said to Sky Sports Boxing. “Usyk is one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“Usyk has already boxed here in a massive pay-per-view against Tony Bellew. He did everything at cruiserweight. He became the undisputed champion, the Ring Magazine champion, pound-for-pound king. In the amateurs, he did make some moves in the World Series of Boxing, and he boxed Joe Joyce and these kinds of guys.

“He has operated at that level, but with the small gloves on and the 12 rounds, this is different. I have to say that I love Delboy, and I think he’s a great character, and he’s a great fighter.

“The work that he’s put in for this camp, I’ve not seen anything like it. [Manager] David Haye has done such a great job. They have put every single ounce into this, and they truly believe they’re going to win.”

Usyk stopped late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds in Chicago last October in his lone heavyweight fight to date.

“What we know about Oleksandr Usyk is that he’s a genius with amazing footwork, punch selection, timing and mental capacity,” Hearn continued.

“What we don’t know about him is how tough he is under heavyweight firepower.

“When he boxed Chazz Witherspoon last October, there were a few signs that he didn’t like what was coming back. This guy was 18 1/2 stone and he was nowhere near as good as Dereck Chisora, and he was nowhere near as fast as Dereck Chisora.

“Dereck’s not Anthony Joshua in terms of speed, but he’s still a rapid-fire heavyweight. There’s a lot of questions for Usyk to answer at heavyweight, but what we do know is the guy is an absolute genius.

“He will go down as one of the greatest fighters of our generation. This will be one of the greatest wins for a British fighter of all time if Chisora pulls it off. Certainly, arguably one of the greatest heavyweights wins by a British fighter of all time because Chisora is the underdog.

“But these closed-door environments, they throw up some weird stuff. Usyk said to me a few times, ‘Is there going to be a crowd?’ No. How does he feel about that? Last week, he saw Vasiliy Lomachenko, his close friend, almost like a brother, trained by his father, get beat.

“These are deep people and deep thinkers. So you have to say that the momentum these last few weeks is with Chisora, but he’s not of the league of Oleksandr Usyk.”

Hearn says the gameplan for Chisora is obvious.

“It’s so transparent what he needs to do,” he said. “He needs to find a way to Oleksandr Usyk’s chest and do not stop punching. Make it horrible, make it dirty and whip them into the arms, the body, and the head, anywhere you need to.

“But it’s easier said than done. Usyk’s footwork is so good, and it’s going to be painful for Chisora. He’s going to get pinged from everywhere from angles that he didn’t know existed.

“But he’s got to just keep at it. The noise in there, all you’re going to hear is David Haye. ‘Do this, Dereck. Yes, Dereck.’ This fight is so important, and everything is on the line on Saturday.

“When you talk about his two fights with Dillian [Whyte], the first fight could have gone either way. It was one of the best heavyweight fights I’ve ever seen.

“In the second fight, he was ahead on the points going into the eleventh round. He got chinned and knocked out by a monstrous left hook. Usyk doesn’t punch as hard as Dillian Whyte. That’s unquestionable.”