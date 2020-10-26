The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Sheffield’s Perry Howe still fancies a fight against Tommy Fury … but first he has to deal with Bulgaria’s Tayar Mehmed on November 20 at Sheffield Arena. The 30-year-old, a former army boxing champion, will take on Mehmed as part of the undercard to Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf’s British Flyweight Title fight, which also makes history by being the UK’s first ever drive-in boxing show.

Although he’s only won seven of 49 bouts, Mehmed is renowned for his toughness. The East European has only ever been stopped early on five occasions, and has been the distance with a number of heavyweights, including Dillian Whyte. Looking forward to getting a third bout under his belt, unbeaten Howe – who has won one and drawn one – says he is delighted to be part of the ‘Straightener in the Car Park’ bill, and aims to shine in front of his large support, as well as Eurosport TV viewers.

The main event, between two unbeaten fighters from Sheffield, is eagerly anticipated by boxing fans. Tommy Frank, 13-0 (3), is a fighter on the up. ‘Super’ Tommy already has Commonwealth, World Boxing Council, and IBO titles on his mantlepiece, and was due to face Mexico’s Maximino Flores for the IBO World Flyweight Title before the pandemic hit. Putting that disappointment behind him, the 27-year-old, is focused on beating his Sheffield rival, and holding aloft the belt that every British fighter wants to win.

At 16-0 (7), Yousaf will enter the contest with a marginally better record than Frank. Also 27, Kyle has been a pro since 2015, and fights under the tutelage of Grant Smith, father of rising Sheffield star, Dalton. With the likes of Sunny Edwards and brother, former WBC World Champion Flyweight king, Charlie in his camp, Kyle says his preparation for the fight will be perfect, and is predicting a hard-fought but victorious night.

“The lockdown has been frustrating but I’ve tried to keep in shape and use the time constructively,” explained Perry ‘The Promise’, “and we’re all in the same boat. I feel very privileged to be in the position I am though. Dennis [Hobson] is very experienced, he’s thought outside the box and hopefully other promoters will follow suit if this drive-in show is a success. I’ll also be making my TV debut on Eurosport, so am really looking forward to that too.

“Against Mehmed, I’d like to do something Dillian Whyte couldn’t do, and get him out of there, that’d be a good claim to fame! I’ll take it as it goes in there though, depending on what he brings, I’ll adapt accordingly. I won’t be going out there disrespecting him, he’s got a good chin, and I respect anyone who’s in the other corner, but if I see the opportunity it would be nice to do something Dillian couldn’t and stop him.

“I called out Tommy Fury and KSI before, and was a bit frustrated they were leaving me out, because I’d have fought both of them! I’d definitely still fight them, Tommy Fury has got a bit of something about him, boxing’s a business and I could sell a lot of tickets for that one! On that note, I want to thank all my supporters. I do have a few tickets left if anyone wants them, but my fans never let me down. They’ve continued to support me during the lockdown and I can’t ask any more of them, they’ve been brilliant.”

