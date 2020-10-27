TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

27 October 2020
Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to see Dereck Chisora elevated to the number one position in the WBO if he gets past current leading contender Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

The heavyweight duo will meet at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

“[Chisora’s manager] David Haye is lobbying Paco Valcarcel of the WBO. Oleksandr Usyk is the mandatory to Anthony Joshua,” said Hearn to Sky Sports Boxing.

“Usyk is the number one heavyweight in the world. If Chisora wins, he should be the number one heavyweight in the world. Chisora, he’s made a remarkable turnaround with his career.

“The Carlos Takam victory was unreal when he sparked him. I don’t know if he’s going to win, but what I do know, he will give you everything trying. As a fan, a manager in David Haye and me, that’s all you can ask for in a fighter.

“This guy has put every drop of his soul into this camp. He will leave everything into the ring for you on Saturday night to try and pull off one of the greatest upsets of all time by a British fighter.”

Regardless of whether Usyk or Chisora is the WBO mandatory contender going into the new year, it’s unlikely they will face unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2021.

“I want to be as transparent as I can. If Anthony Joshua beats Kubrat Pulev, he wants to beat Tyson Fury,” Hearn said.

“I don’t see any fight getting in the way of that. What I do know is if Usyk beats Chisora on Saturday night and Joshua beat Pulev, the ruling states that Joshua should fight Usyk next.

“Now, if Joshua beats Pulev, he will apply to the WBO. ‘I would like to fight Tyson Fury for the undisputed title.’ The WBO can say yes or no. If they say no, then we got to Oleksandr Usyk and say, ‘Will you let this fight take place in April, and maybe we’ll vacate after that.’

“That’s the key. I really want the AJ-Fury fight to be for the undisputed title. I’ve seen comments from their side that belts aren’t important. Belts are important, and they are important to Anthony Joshua.

“He hasn’t accumulated all these belts and paid all these sanctioning fees over the years just to throw them all away.

“The dream has always been to be undisputed, but we also respect Oleksandr Usyk’s position as mandatory challenger.

“AJ would like to fight Usyk as well. He thinks he’s an amazing challenger and a great fighter. But the key to us is beat Kubrat Pulev on December 12th and then fight Tyson Fury. We’ll see where that leaves us with the WBO.”

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Hearn, remains confident a fight with Joshua will happen.

“Usyk is already in AJ’s head,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

“Their fight will happen anyway, this is just a matter of time.

“There is no difference how big Usyk’s win is – AJ knows that this guy is a real threat for him.”

Krassyuk said the manner in which Usyk will win on Saturday will depend entirely on Chisora.

“The KO does not depend much on Usyk but on Chisora,” he said.

“If Dereck is in good shape and condition, if he will be ready to be moving for the whole distance, if his stamina will be sufficient to stay focused without losing concentration, then a KO is not likely to happen.

“But once Dereck decides to [take a risk] he will be immediately floored.

“I expect that Usyk’s plan will be very similar to his previous bouts. He will start slow using his jab to learn his opponent’s intentions. In two or three rounds Usyk will add some artillery and will start to gradually destroy Chisora.

“Usyk’s mindset is to prove his affiliation to heavyweights. He has finished sparring and patiently waits for the day of the fight.”

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

