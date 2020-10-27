Lee Selby says size won’t be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) insists size won’t be an issue when he faces George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at the SSE Arena in London on Saturday night.

“It’s a big fight, a massive opportunity for me,” the 33-year-old Welshman told The Ring. “He’s a good fighter, young prospect, he hasn’t really boxed anyone of note, except Mickey Bey, which he won on a split decision.”

Selby has been in the ring with Kambosos before.

“I sparred him at the Wild Card in 2017 and he’s good,” acknowledged Selby. “We only sparred four rounds and I don’t think I lost a round. Sparring is sparring.

“He has good handspeed and throws a nice little right uppercut. I was the bigger boy [in the sparring session]. I’m bigger than most of the lightweights, to be honest.

“I’m sure my boxing ability will get me through.”

Kambosos remembers the sparring session a little differently.

“He knows what happened in the sparring, it was three years ago,” said Kambosos Jr. “This is 12 rounds! I had so many Welsh fans messaging me, so I’m disappointed that no one will be in there to witness the statement I’m going to make.

“As long as it’s me and him in the ring that’s all that matters. There are no ifs or buts, this is it, I’m a savage right now.

“I had the boy running all over the gym, he was just trying to use his little jab. Every time I touched him, he was shaking in his boots.

“I got the upper hand back then, so he needs to understand what I am going to do him now. I’ve left no stone unturned in this camp. Enjoy these next couple of days Lee, you will retire after this fight!”

The winner of the fight will have a mandate to face undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez, who dethroned Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on October 17.

“[Lopez] looked too big for Lomachenko,” Selby said. “He boxed well behind the jab and did what he had to do. I could possibly face him, so I’m just one win away from a super-fight.

“If I can win this fight I’m back in a world title fight. It’s what every boxer dreams of. If I can win the world title, I’d be the first Welshman to be a two-weight world champion.”

Kambosos is confident he can keep that from happening.

“I’ve got to prove to everyone what I’m about, I want the world to know,” the 27-year-old Australian said.

“I fought a former world champion in my last fight, and I am straight away back in with another former world champion, then I’m coming for Lopez.

“I’m hungry and ambitious, he’s had his time, it’s my time now.

“Out with the old and in with the new. This is a young man’s sport. The young hungry lion is here.

“It’s not only the freshness, it’s everything that I’m bringing. The footwork, the power, the speed and the ferociousness are all going to trouble Lee.

“It has been a long time coming but I’ve stayed patient, put in the work and I’m ready.

“I’m always in the gym and I have been able to work on things I don’t usually work on. I’ve become a better and more explosive fighter which I will showcase in this fight.”