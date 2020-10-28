TwitterFacebook

Diego Pacheco gets to 10-0 with 2nd round stoppage in Mexico City

28 October 2020
Diego Pacheco
Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Friday night, Split-T Management’s Diego Pacheco remained undefeated by knocking out Juan Antonio Mendez in round two of a scheduled six-round super middleweight fight in Mexico City.

In round two, Pacheco dropped Mendez with a sweet uppercut and the fight was stopped immediately at 2:02,

Pacheco, 167.2 lbs of Los Angeles, CA is 10-0 with eight knockouts. Mendez, 164.9 lbs of Mexico City is 12-3-2.

On the same card that was streamed live on DAZN, junior lightweight Otha Jones III fought to a disputed split-draw with undefeated Kevin Montiel.

Each fighter won a scorecard 58-56, while a 3rd card read even at 57-57.

Jones, who was a 21-time amateur National Champion, continues to show the willingness to fight take on top competition, and took on the undefeated Montiel as an opponent on just two days notice.

Jones, 130 lbs of Toledo, OH is 5-0-1. Montiel, 130 lbs of Mexico is 6-0-1.

Both Pacheco and Jones are promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) insists size won’t be an issue when he faces George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at the SSE Arena in London on Saturday night. “It’s a big…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to see Dereck Chisora elevated to the number one position in the WBO if he gets past current leading contender Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. The heavyweight duo will meet at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11. The 28-year-old Kiwi was last i…

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after u…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career. The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on …

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

