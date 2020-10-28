Diego Pacheco gets to 10-0 with 2nd round stoppage in Mexico City

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Friday night, Split-T Management’s Diego Pacheco remained undefeated by knocking out Juan Antonio Mendez in round two of a scheduled six-round super middleweight fight in Mexico City.

In round two, Pacheco dropped Mendez with a sweet uppercut and the fight was stopped immediately at 2:02,

Pacheco, 167.2 lbs of Los Angeles, CA is 10-0 with eight knockouts. Mendez, 164.9 lbs of Mexico City is 12-3-2.

On the same card that was streamed live on DAZN, junior lightweight Otha Jones III fought to a disputed split-draw with undefeated Kevin Montiel.

Each fighter won a scorecard 58-56, while a 3rd card read even at 57-57.

Jones, who was a 21-time amateur National Champion, continues to show the willingness to fight take on top competition, and took on the undefeated Montiel as an opponent on just two days notice.

Jones, 130 lbs of Toledo, OH is 5-0-1. Montiel, 130 lbs of Mexico is 6-0-1.

Both Pacheco and Jones are promoted by Matchroom Boxing.