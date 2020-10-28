Gervonta Davis Open Workout Before Match

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

We have seen various sports teams and fans return to action globally over the last few months, as bio-secure venues and locations are put in place for tournaments and events to start taking place again. Of course, these have all almost universally been held in the absence of fans, save a few test events with a smattering of supporters. One exception has been New Zealand, which has handled the pandemic so well that it has been packing rugby stadiums with thousands of fans once again. However, the rest of the world has had to make do with watching their favourite teams and athletes in action from the safety of a TV or a laptop screen.

In terms of boxing, top-level fights for various championships have now resumed, and one such upcoming event which is drawing a lot of attention is the Showtime PPV event, scheduled to take place on 31st October at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. What is exciting for fans is that this event, being conducted by Premier Boxing Champions, will be the first boxing event to be held with fans in attendance since the start of the pandemic. The main event features Gervonta Davis facing off against Leo Santa Cruz, with the WBA Featherweight and WBA Lightweight belts on the line. According to the most recent updates, tickets will go on sale on Monday 26th October, with an estimated 11,000 fans being allowed to attend. All guests will have their temperature checked before entry, while face coverings will be mandatory. All suites in the Alamodome will be limited to fifty percent of capacity, while tickets will be distributed in blocks known as ‘pods’ to maintain distance between groups.

This is great news for boxing fans in the USA, particularly as there has been a distinct lack of action in recent months for them to get excited about. During the lockdown months, the internet was the only saviour of many sports fans, with most of them looking for an alternative source of entertainment online. Many sports tournaments and franchises were able to continue to provide some form of content for fans on social media and other online channels. At the same time, the online gambling industry is the perfect example of a sector which saw a lot of new demand in this time, with the number of people who play online casino games shooting up as lockdown measures were implemented all over the globe. The popularity of Winz.io casino online and other similar websites has shown that there is definitely a way to provide fans and customers with what they need during times like this.

Another encouraging bit of news for fans is that Gervonta Davis, known as ‘Tank’ Davis, will be livestreaming his pre-event workout on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel. The stream will have interviews with Davis and his trainer Calvin Ford, while all-time legend Floyd Mayweather will be previewing the upcoming fight between Davis and Santa Cruz. The other fights on the title card will see local boy and unbeaten WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios take on Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl, while former super lightweight title holder Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis will face off against unbeaten contender Juan Heraldez in a 10-round showdown. Finally, the opener will see lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno fight in an IBF eliminator.

Of course, this is a great opportunity for boxing fans in the USA, especially in Texas, to experience live bouts once again. The fight lineup looks extremely exciting, and so it is hoped that the events live up to their billing, with the headline fight between Davis and Santa Cruz promising to be worth the wait.