Jason Moloney relishing role as underdog ahead of Naoya Inoue clash

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) is up for the fight of his life when he faces WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

But the 29-year-old Australian says more boxers should follow his lead and seek out the toughest challenges available if they want to prove themselves at the top level.

“Every fighter should want to fight the best. That’s why we’re in this sport,” Moloney said.

“My dream and my goal is to be the best bantamweight in the world and the only way to make that happen is to beat Inoue.

“I’ve been working towards this opportunity and have wanted this opportunity for a long time. It’s finally here. I’m completely confident, and I know I’ve got what it takes to beat him.

“Saturday night’s the opportunity to prove it. I can’t wait. I’m ready to go.”

Japan’s Inoue, 27, will enter the fight as the short-priced favourite after unifying two of the four major world titles last year and winning the World Boxing Super Series.

Despite the champion’s credentials, Moloney sees holes in Inoue’s game he hopes to exploit.

“I love being the underdog and I love proving people wrong and going out there and, as I’ve said before, shocking the world,” he said.

“I know a lot of people don’t give me a chance in this fight, and that just gives me extra motivation and extra fire in the belly to go out there and show people what can be done.

“People place some of these fighters like Inoue and [Vasiliy] Lomachenko on this pedestal and think that they’re unbeatable, but they’re not. We’re all human. We all got two arms and two legs, and everyone has weaknesses. Everybody can be beaten.”

Moloney will be fighting for the world championship just two weeks before his twin brother Andrew rematches conqueror Joshua Franco for the WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight title on the undercard of the WBO welterweight title fight between champion Terence Crawford and challenger Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

Andrew Moloney dropped a close unanimous decision to Franco in Las Vegas in June by scores of 113-114, 113-114 and 112-115.

“Me and Andrew walked into the boxing gym together for our first day 17 years ago,” Moloney said.

“There’s been a lot of hard work and sacrifices and we’ve grown together every step of the way and rode the roller coaster together.

“A lot of ups and a lot of downs and a lot of hard work.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears and in three weeks’ time, we can get on a plane together with four world titles and go home to Australia and celebrate together with each other, but also with our friends and family and everyone who supported us since day one.”