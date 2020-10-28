Joshua Versus Pulev: Will The Fight Still Go Ahead In December?

Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev are both set to fight each other in December, due to the disruption faced by COVID (venue closures) and outbreak clashes with Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua told his fans via social media, that he would ‘fight today if he could’ but it cannot be done until December, due to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium being closed and scrapped for the original fight date. Both Joshua and Pulev have agreed to wait until they have the opportunity to fight for the Heavyweight title. Unfortunately, the fight will be without an audience, due to the social distancing rules involved.

You can keep up with all the odds and bet trends that are constantly updating themselves in preparation for the match in December, on www.Sportsbet.com.au.

The fight now is expected to be hosted within the O2 as reported by Sky Sports, however due to the struggling financial difficulties that come with hosting events with no audience, it will affect the entire dynamic of hosting an event and many events in the future. Joshua’s fight has been allowed to go ahead as it has been almost a year since he has been able to fight (Ruiz), so he does take priority in need for a fight.

See Also

Tyson Fury is also on Joshua’s list to fight, with the clash between the two beginning in late 2019. Having a fight between them is something all the fans want to witness and be a part of. The two representing fight parties have been in discussion since May, for financial agreements etc. It has been rumoured that a fight can happen as early as early 2021, but the official press release for the fight between Tyson and Joshua should confirm it all.

All people want it to go ahead as they believe it will make for great entertainment and both fighters believe it is a really good idea to let this fight go ahead. It will be one of the biggest sport events in boxing for a long time, there is no doubt about that. Especially as it is two British fighters that will be fighting for the world Heavyweight title. Many are calling it, the biggest thing in sport since the 66’s world cup.

Fury has wanted this fight to happen for a very long time, with reports saying he is very happy with the time gap between now and the fight-to give time to training and conditioning. Many fans cannot wait to witness the competition that will come with the fight, it will be the most heated fight ever to happen for a very long time. Definitely one that nobody should miss at all. There is no doubt about that.

In the meantime, the fight between Joshua and Pulev brings Bulgaria and the UK together. There would have been no doubt that fans from all over the world and not just these two locations, would have attended if fans were allowed in the audience. Joshua already has the allegiance of fans internationally. Yahoo reports that the biggest fan base for Joshua is in the UK and Emirates.