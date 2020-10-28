MTK Global To Launch MTK Alberta

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

MTK Global is delighted to announce plans to branch out into Canada with the exciting launch of MTK Alberta.

The move sees MTK Global expand into the ever-growing Canadian boxing market, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years and gained a number of world champions.

MTK Alberta will be fronted by highly-respected combat sports figure Kieran Keddle, who previously served as the head of MTK MMA before emigrating to Canada.

The link-up also sees Keddle continue his superb relationship with the First Nation, having previously promoted events on the great Tsuut’ina grounds at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.

Head of MTK Alberta Kieran Keddle said: “I’m very excited. I’ve said since coming here that Canada has the talent but never had the platform to showcase it. These guys deserve the limelight.

“MTK Global is the biggest management organisation and one of fastened growing promotions in the world. I have carefully built a strategy for the next several years. We’ll have a team soon enough. It’s baby steps first and then let’s bring the world’s best to this beautiful country.

“I’m a Thai boxer originally. I was a former 3-time world champion, and after retiring my ambition was always to promote events and fighters. I’ve promoted over 60 events in Europe, the Middle East and Canada.

“I was originally with MTK MMA but when I migrated to Canada I needed to ‘get my feet under the table,’ so two years later here I am.

“I’m a passionate fight fan but also a visionary when it comes to getting the job done. The fans will be in for a treat no doubt, however I appreciate every single person that attends an event. They help every fighter’s dream to achieving their goals. If I’m part of that as well then my job is done.”

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson added: “We’ve had our eye on Canada for a while but we wanted to wait until we found the right man to represent us. Kieran is definitely that man and it’s a pleasure to be working with him again.

“As always we want to build something organically from the ground up that will have a positive impact on the local boxing market.

“We’ll follow the template which has served us well in other regions so expect to see Canadian and First Nation talent signed up, a gym established as our Alberta base, and MTK Alberta live boxing events within the coming 12 months.”

The launch of MTK Alberta means MTK Global has now expanded to an incredible 21 locations worldwide, following the unveiling of MTK Leeds, MTK Miami, MTK Lake District, MTK Munich, MTK Denmark (based in Aarhus) and MTK Costa Brava earlier this year.

They join strongholds in Osaka, Japan; Marbella and Tenerife, Spain; London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Scotland, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; Santa Catarina, Brazil; Sydney, Australia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Tucson, Arizona, USA and Dubai, UAE.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

About MTK Global

MTK Global is the world’s foremost fighter management company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was founded in September 2012 by two-time European boxing champion, Matthew Macklin.

MTK Global delivers a wide range of support and services to more than 300 fighters including athlete management, events and promotions, PR and sponsorships, legal and media consultation.

It has firmly established its presence in over 21 locations worldwide: Alberta; Canada; Tenerife and Costa Brava, Spain; London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Scotland, Lake District, Leeds; United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; Sta. Catarina, Brasil; Sydney, Australia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Tucson, Miami, USA; Osaka, Japan; Munich, Germany; Aarhus, Denmark; Latvia, and Dubai, UAE.