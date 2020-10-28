TwitterFacebook

New Main Event as Undefeated Prospects Clash on 321 Boxing Show

28 October 2020
Thompson's 3.2.1. Boxing
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Thompson Boxing Promotions had some unforeseen changes occur to its next edition of 3.2.1 Boxing but will still feature three exciting-and-compelling bouts.

The free stream will air live on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Originally the main event was set to be Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), of Midland, TX, taking on Manuel “La Tormenta” Mendez (16-7-3, 11 KOs), but an outside of the ring accident has removed Mendez from the bout.

See Also

The new 8-round main event will be a battle of undefeated lightweights as Israel “Bad Ways” Mercado (8-0, 7 KOs), faces Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs), of Colton, Ca, in a bout in which someone’s “O” must go.

Mercado, who defeated Adrian Valdovinos (6-1-1, 5 KOs) in the Top Rank Summer Series, is looking to make a statement in this upcoming bout.

“I have worked my whole life to be showcased in a main event and now the opportunity is here,” said Mercado. “I have been training very hard and I am extremely focused on winning this bout and win impressively. As always, I’ll be gunning for a knockout. It’s go time!”

Sanchez, an undefeated southpaw, received a draw against Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) in his last bout, but defeated Diego Elizondo, in Elizondo’s hometown of Reno, Nevada, last year.

“I am ready to let my hands go and put on a good show for Thompson Boxing,” said Sanchez. “People will talking about me after this fight. I haven’t had any easy fights and the road that I have been on has prepared me for my battle with Mercado.”

In the 6-round co-feature, welterweight Esteban “Stone Hands” Munoz (2-1, 2 KO), of San Bernardino, CA, takes on McArio DelCastillo (0-3), of Santa Monica, Ca.

Originally, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KO) was set to face Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), but Brewart was removed from the card due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

The opening bout will be a four-round super bantamweight fight as Szel Martinez (pro debut) will face Lazaro Vargas (pro debut) of Indio, CA, in a fight that promises to be explosive.

“Unforeseen events prevented us from having Michael on our main event, but we’re still putting together a solid card,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “Israel Mercado vs. Mike Sanchez promises to be and all-action battle, and the other two bouts will be great opportunities for the young fighters to showcase themselves.”

“We are ready for another installment of our 3.2.1 Boxing series,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “We had to work hard to get this card put together, but we have a solid show with a tremendous main event. I expect everyone tuning in will be happy with the action inside the ring.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

3.2.1 Boxing is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; Omega Products International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3; and Makita, rule the outdoors.

For more information, regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. You can also follow the conversation on social media, please use #321Boxing and #ThompsonBoxing.

Please check our Facebook Page, watch our YouTube channel on Thompson Boxing TV, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @ThompsonBoxing.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

TOP STORIES

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George…

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) insists size won’t be an issue when he faces George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at the SSE Arena in London on Saturday night. “It’s a big…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to see Dereck Chisora elevated to the number one position in the WBO if he gets past current leading contender Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. The heavyweight duo will meet at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11. The 28-year-old Kiwi was last i…

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after u…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career. The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on …

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US