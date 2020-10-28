Tim Tszyu ready for ring return against Bowyn Morgan in December

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) will return to the ring a week before Christmas when he takes on once-beaten New Zealander Bowyn Morgan 21-1 (11) at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia on December 16.

The 25-year-old Australian is coming off a dominant eighth-round knockout of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn in Townsville in August.

The venue holds some history for the Tszyu name. Tim’s father Kostya Tszyu defended his IBF junior welterweight championship against Huge Pineda at the same stadium 24 years ago.

See Also

On the undercard former rugby league star Mark Gallen 9-0-1 (5) will take on ex-UFC fighter Mark Hunt 0-1-1.

“It’s incredible to be in this position to put on one of the biggest live sporting events in Australia after the year we’ve all had,” said George Rose, CEO of No Limit Boxing.

“Hats off to everyone, especially the New South Wales Government, for the way in which they have managed the response to the pandemic, because the reality is without it, we wouldn’t be here today announcing this exciting event for punters to enjoy the week before Christmas.

“As for the Sydney Super Fight itself, what’s not to love?

“I expect it to not only be the biggest crowd for a fight in Australia this year, but also the biggest audience – full stop.

“Why wouldn’t it be? You’ve got the undisputed star of Australian boxing in Tim taking on the best from New Zealand in Morgan.

“Then there’s the two legends, two absolute sporting icons in Gal and Mark. Everyone knows there’s no love lost between these two.”

Tszyu has had a remarkable run since turning pro four years ago, repeatedly stepping up his competition as he closes in on a world title opportunity. All four major sanctioning bodies now rank him in the top 10.

IBF number 15 welterweight Morgan, 31, is a step down in class from Horn, but with limited opportunities due to the global coronavirus pandemic it is a decent stay busy fight.

“I was happy, I was not satisfied,” Tszyu said to the ABC about the Horn victory.

“Once you’re satisfied that means you’re done, you’re too nice on yourself. You’ve got to be cruel because you need to be able to wake up and feel that hunger.

“Hunger is the key to success.”

New South Wales Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, welcomed the event, saying it would deliver more than $1 million to the tourism economy.

“Sydney Super Fight joins an impressive list of major sporting events that have been secured for our state through the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW,” Ayres said.

“With Sydneysider Tim Tszyu, son of Australian boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, in the ring against the Kiwi champion, this will be a contest that boxing fans won’t want to miss, and I have no doubt Sydney Super Fight will be a sellout.

“Major events like Sydney Super Fight are key to the recovery of our state and we look forward to welcoming the contestants, officials, support staff and their fans to Western Sydney for another big night on the NSW sporting calendar.”