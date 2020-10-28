TwitterFacebook

Tommy Fury shares what has ‘opened his eyes’ in boxing

28 October 2020
Tommy Fury
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

TOMMY FURY ADMITS his recent gruelling training sessions with SugarHill Steward have “opened his eyes” and insists he is excited to show the world the improvements he’s made to his game.

SugarHill, nephew of legendary ‘Kronk Gym’ trainer Emmanuel Steward, is credited with having helped mastermind Tyson Fury’s astonishing victory over Deontay Wilder in their rematch earlier this year.

With ‘The Gypsy King’ readying himself for a first homecoming defence of his WBC title in December, SugarHill was flown in to help oversee his camp and the younger Fury wasted no time in making sure he got some training time with the American.

See Also

“(I learnt) a lot of things,” said Tommy. “When you train with Sugar he strips you down to nothing and makes you feel like you’ve never boxed before in your entire life. That is how I was feeling. I felt demoralised. Every little thing I was doing, from my feet upwards, he was stopping me, correcting me – saying this is how you do this, this is how you do that.

“To spend a few weeks with him, just going through the same stuff, it’s really opened my eyes.

“Sugar is a world class technician, Tyson is not going to go wrong with him. No one can go wrong with SugarHill as he’s just got all that knowledge.”

Under the watchful eye of dad Big John Fury, Tommy returned to the ring after a stint on ITV’s Love Island in December last year. On that night he scored a huge first round KO and the 22-year-old Light Heavyweight can’t wait to show off the improvements he’s made with both his dad and SugarHill.

“My only aim now, when I get in that ring, is to show everybody that I’ve got different aspects to my game. I know it’s very early days (in my career), but I’ve not shown a glimmer of what I can do.

“Anyone can go in the ring and throw some punches, but on November 13th i’m going to show that i’ve got a lot in my game to go all the way. I’m going to box and move, I’m going to show my power and I just can’t wait to get in there now.”

Tommy returns on another huge night of boxing on BT Sport on November 13th – a show that will be headlined by the British Middleweight title bout between Battersea’s Denzel Bentley and Oldham’s Mark Heffron.

The two domestic Middleweights first met on September 12th, battling to a rare unanimous draw in what many consider to be the best fight of post-Lockdown British boxing.

Fury admits he’s happy to be sharing the bill on November 13th with such a highly anticipated scrap and like boxing fans up and down the country he’s struggling to pick a winner.

“I couldn’t really pick a winner last time, but I definitely can’t wait for the rematch!” he said, adding “and how much better is it that the British title is on the line?”

“That changes things. Whoever wins this is going to be British champion and that’s obviously a very big thing. I think it’s going to make for ten times more of a fight… you’re going to see the best out of both men.

Despite being the sibling of boxing’s biggest star, Tommy is ambitious in his own right and, seeing inspiration in the likes of Denzel Bentley and Mark Heffron, wants to be fighting for a British title before long.

Another Light Heavyweight showcase on November 13th is up first though, and Fury is pretty clear what fans can expect.
Asked his plans for his November foe, Fury laughed: “A big dirty knockout.

“You’re going to see thrills, it’s going to be a good fight. I can’t wait. I want to show everything I’ve been working on in the gym and I’m beaming with confidence. It’s going to be a good show, so definitely tune in.”

Tommy Fury returns on the bill of Heffron vs Bentley 2 – Friday November 13th, live on BT Sport.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Dave Allen to face the mysterious Christopher Lovejoy

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl on Santa Cruz-Tank Davis undercard

Mario Barrios out to steal the show against Ryan Karl…

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

Dereck Chisora demands third fight with Tyson Fury

TOP STORIES

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George…

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) insists size won’t be an issue when he faces George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at the SSE Arena in London on Saturday night. “It’s a big…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to see Dereck Chisora elevated to the number one position in the WBO if he gets past current leading contender Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. The heavyweight duo will meet at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11. The 28-year-old Kiwi was last i…

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after u…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on…

Naoya Inoue expecting tough title defence against Jason Moloney on Saturday night

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) has admitted his last fight against Nonito Donaire 40-6 (12) was the toughest of his career. The 27-year-old Japanese phenom had to dig deep to overcome Filipino veteran Donaire on …

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling…

Sergey Lipinets and Custio Clayton open to rematch after thrilling draw

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Sergey Lipinets 16-1-1 (12) and late replacement Custio Clayton 18-0-1 (12) both accepted the result of their 12-round majority draw at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday night. The…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US