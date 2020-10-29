TwitterFacebook

IFL TV celebrates 10 year anniversary

29 October 2020
IFL TV
Press Release

The highly-respected media brand was set up back on 29 October 2010, and in the past decade has established itself as the best provider of boxing content.

Since being co-founded by Kugan Cassius in 2010, IFL TV has received over 781 million views around the world, along with over 630,000 YouTube subscribers.

During that time, some of boxing’s biggest names have frequently featured on the channel, including Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins, Roberto Duran and many more.

With a strong team of contributors that now includes Umar Ahmed, Andrew McCart, Oscar Bevis and Raza Ban, IFL TV continues to go from strength to strength, and looks destined to continue the great success alongside MTK Global for many years to come.

IFL TV Co-Founder Kugan Cassius said: “In the first year, I set out to annoy people with my camera. The only difference is it’s 10 years and I’m still annoying people with the camera!

“I’m grateful to have reached 10 years, but we couldn’t have done it without the support of our viewers, the boxing community and without MTK Global. It could not have been done without those three things.

“I’m looking forward to the next 10 years to see what it brings, and I will be forever grateful and forever blessed.”

