Robin Reid discusses time as World Champion, Joe Calzaghe and anti-knife campaigning

29 October 2020
Robin Reid
Former IBO and WBC World Champion Robin Reid has turned his attention after boxing to preventing knife crime in local communities.

Runcorn’s ‘Grim Reaper’ was a 2-time world champion, making multiple defenses of his WBC and IBO world titles and infamously giving Joe Calzaghe what was arguably the toughest fight of Calzaghe’s career.

Reid, who defeated Brian Magee to become IBO world champion in a heated Britain vs Ireland clash, discussed his time as world champion and his rivalry with modern day great Calzaghe.

The Runcorn man said, “Being world champion is the pinnacle of your professional career. I loved every minute of being world champion and I had some great fights in the U.K and made defenses of both WBC and IBO titles over two reigns. I’m very proud of that part of my career. Beating names like Brian Magee, Henry Wharton and many other top names showed I was a legitimate world champion.

“It was a dream to achieve the success that I did and put on some entertaining world title fights, a lot of the time in front of my home supporters in fights that people still talk about to this day. Not only that but people tho this day still ask me why the Calzaghe rematch never happened.

Reid continued, opening up on his feelings towards Calzaghe and why the rematch never happened, “I don’t hate Joe Calzaghe like some people say I have tons of respect for the guy. I gave him a hell of a fight and I thought I deserved at least a draw and when we fought it we were both in our prime. With all due respect, Roy Jones Jr and Bernard Hopkins were slightly past their primes when he fought them, that wasn’t the case with us.

“The rematch should have happened, it was a great fight and people still talk about why it never happened. It came down to the politics of boxing and a conflict between managers. That’s boxing I’m afraid and that was why it never happened and that is a shame.”

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid has continued to act as a leading light in ‘Safety Guide Foundation’ whose objective is to prevent knife-crime in local communities. Reid discussed the foundation in the gym he became world champion at Moston & Collyhurst in a campaign that has been covered by many national media outlets in the UK.

Reid opened up about his charity work, “What we’re about is to get the message across to the kids about carrying knives. We’re very passionate about getting the message across about knife crime and raising awareness of the implications that come with carrying knives.

“I don’t think kids realise the impact knives can have on their lives and other lives. I have never been around knife crime as when I was a kid people didn’t carry knives. Kids are unfortunately falling into the trend of carrying knives and we’re trying to educate the kids on the dangers of carrying knives.”

TOP STORIES

Jason Moloney relishing role as underdog ahead of Naoya Inoue…

Jason Moloney relishing role as underdog ahead of Naoya Inoue clash

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) is up for the fight of his life when he faces WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. But the 29-year-old…

Tim Tszyu ready for ring return against Bowyn Morgan in…

Tim Tszyu ready for ring return against Bowyn Morgan in December

World-rated junior middleweight Tim Tszyu 16-0 (12) will return to the ring a week before Christmas when he takes on once-beaten New Zealander Bowyn Morgan 21-1 (11) at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia on December 16. The 25-year-old Australi…

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George…

Lee Selby says size won't be an issue against George Kambosos Jr

Former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-2 (9) insists size won’t be an issue when he faces George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at the SSE Arena in London on Saturday night. “It’s a big…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number…

Eddie Hearn wants Dereck Chisora to be elevated to number one if he beat Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to see Dereck Chisora elevated to the number one position in the WBO if he gets past current leading contender Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. The heavyweight duo will meet at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.…

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Joseph Parker enters camp for Junior Fa bout in December

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) will need to overcome the longest layoff of his career when he faces domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 11. The 28-year-old Kiwi was last i…

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk ready to be tested by Dereck Chisora

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dereck Chisora 39-9 (23) is the perfect opponent for Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to prove he belongs at heavyweight. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second outing in the blue riband division after u…

