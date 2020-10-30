IBF Final Eliminator Between Patrick Wojcicki And Patrice Volny On 11/14/20 Has Been Postponed

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team Sauerland regret to announce that due to the latest Coronavirus developments, the November 14th card in Wolfsburg, headlined by Patrick Wojcicki’s IBF final eliminator with Patrice Volny, has had to be postponed. A new date has not yet been set as further developments are awaited.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland: “We are very sorry for everyone involved, but we as the organizers cannot take the risk. We considered the event without spectators, but at the moment it is too risky, we have to live up to our responsibility in times of massively increasing numbers of infections “.

Sauerland has not yet been able to announce when exactly the fight will be rescheduled: “Here, too, it is important to monitor the developments surrounding the Coronavirus and continue to seek further resolutions and ordinances. In any case, we want to hold an event in Wolfsburg as soon as possible and hope that many fans will be allowed in the Congress Park again ”.

See Also