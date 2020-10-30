Jaime Munguia v Tureano Johnson Official Weights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Munguia vs. Johnson is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Friday, October 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

