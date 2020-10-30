Matchroom Announce Multi-Fight Partner Deal With Lanistar

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce a multi-fight partner deal with FinTech banking company Lanistar, starting with Saturday night’s blockbuster Heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in in all of its nine markets including the U.S.

Lanistar is a brand new, hassle-free banking alternative designed to revolutionise the world of personal finance. Unlike other institutions, Lanistar are placing the customer at the heart of everything they do, providing the safest, securest and simplest financial product available anywhere on the market. Lanistar’s aim is to institute a completely new way for customers to think about and manage their money, with a vision of improving the nation’s financial wellbeing.

Lanistar’s partner deal with Matchroom starts with a bang as Heavyweights Usyk and Chisora go toe-to-toe in London on a stacked card that also features Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Glasgow’s Hannah Rankin (9-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Middleweight World title, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) takes on Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight title, Amy Timlin (4-0) faces off with Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title, Glasgow Bantamweight Kash Farooq (13-1, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Martin Tecuapetla (15-2-4, 10 KOs) and Ramla Ali makes her professional debut against Eva Hubmeyer (1-0).

Following hot on the heels, WBC World Lightweight king Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) makes his hotly-anticipated return to action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on November 7 live on DAZN, defending his crown against former World ruler Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs). Croatian Heavyweight talent Filip Hrgovic (11-0, 9 KOs) facing American Rydell Booker (26-3, 13 KOs) and Chinese star Zhilei Zhang (21-0, 18 KOs) meeting another American in Devin Vargas (22-6, 9 KOs) and three young stars continue their pro journeys on the bill as Reshat Mati (7-0, 5 KOs), Raymond Ford (6-0, 2 KOs) and Arthur Biyarslanov (6-0, 5 KOs) are in action on the show.

Gurhan Kiziloz, CEO and Founder of Lanistar said: “On our quest to take over the world, we have aligned ourselves with Matchroom who we believe embodies Lanistar’s spirit and overall vision. We look forward to building a great relationship with them and are hugely anticipating this remarkable deal.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport said: “I am excited to launch this partner deal with Lanistar. Just like Matchroom, Lanistar are an innovative and vibrant company with huge ambitions and we look forward to working with Gurhan and his team on a fruitful deal for all.”