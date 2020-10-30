TwitterFacebook

Mikaela Mayer and WBO champion Ewa Brodnicka continue to trade words ahead of title fight

30 October 2020
KO Boxing Forum

Women’s boxing has come a long way over the years and it’s great to see some of these female fighters getting recognition.

One fighter, undefeated Mikaela Mayer, will be fighting for the WBO super featherweight title on ESPN, when she meets the champion Ewa Brodnicka.

Mayer is already one of the most polished and skilled female fighters in the world, but now she has a chance to establish herself as one of women’s boxing’s best champions.

Mayer has a 13-0 record with five knockouts compared to Brodnicka, who is 19-0 with two knockouts.

One thing for certain is that Mayer feels totally confident ahead of this fight.

“I feel great,” said Mayer. “I feel like I’m deserving. I’ve been the No. 1 contender for a long time. This fight will put me a step {closer to} my goal.”

Mayer is also one of the sport’s best female talkers when it comes to online banter, and perhaps she has gotten under her opponent’s skin. Mayer is ultra-confident, and she believes Brodnicka is a bit worried.

“I think that she is concerned,” said Mayer. “She has never been in the ring with someone like me.”

Al Mitchell, the respected trainer of many years, has been working with Mayer for quite some time and she’s grateful to be the pupil.

“This is a team effort,” said Mayer. “We have been together for a long time. It started 11 years ago with the Olympic trials. It will mean a lot to me to make {head trainer} Al {Mitchell} proud on Saturday night.”

The champion, meanwhile, had some words of her own.

“She is the No.1 contender, but I think this fight was going to happen anyway,” Brodnicka said.

Brodnicka showed her younger competitor the WBO title, but insists it isn’t going anywhere this weekend.

“I brought my belt just to show it to you,” said Brodnicka. “Look at it. I didn’t bring this belt to give it to you. That’s not happening. For sure.”

You can tell that the champion is trying to stray away from any real trash talk at the end of the day. Mayer’s words may have gotten under her skin, but Brodnicka is quick to take away her emotions and instead assess Mayer as simply an opponent.

Based off of what she has seen of Mayer in the ring, Brodnicka believes there is plenty of room to capitalize.

“I have a lot of things against me,” the champion admitted. “But I’m ready. I don’t care if she says that she doesn’t respect me. She makes a lot of mistakes, and I’m going to take advantage of all of them.”

You still have a feeling that this is a fight that Mayer should be able to win, given her consistency as a fighter and amateur background, along with her excellent skills. Mayer is part of a new generation of female fighters who are carrying the sport quite well.

This is a great platform for Mayer to shine.

