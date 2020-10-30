Naoya Inoue and Jason Moloney face off ahead of bantamweight title clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) is primed for his Las Vegas debut when he takes on Australian challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Japanese powerhouse will be having his first fight since last November when he won the World Boxing Super Series final against Filipino veteran Nonito Donaire on points.

In that fight Inoue suffered a fractured orbital bone early in the fight but finished strongly to take the win by scores of 116-111, 114-113 and 117-109.

The bout was named the fight of the year by the esteemed Ring magazine.

“This past year, my injuries have healed very well,” Inoue said at the final media conference to promote the fight on Thursday.

“With COVID-19, it’s has been tough training, but it has been the same for everyone else. We still have to go out there and perform at a high level.

“I see him as a high-level, all-around fighter.”

Inoue admitted there was pressure on him to perform, but said it comes with the territory.

“There are a lot of expectations and I want to meet those expectations,” he said.

“I take those big expectations and I use them as motivation and power to keep getting better with every fight.”

The 29-year-old Moloney will be having his second fight in Las Vegas following his destructive performance against late replacement Leonardo Baez who he stopped in seven one-sided rounds in June.

Moloney’s lone loss was to then-IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez by way of split decision in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series.

Puerto Rican Rodriguez would get blasted out in two rounds by Inoue in the semi-finals.

As disappointing as the loss was at the time, Moloney believes it was a blessing in disguise.

“I think that everything happens for a reason, and that loss that I suffered against Rodriguez showed me how much I want this,” Moloney said.

“I will not let myself lose again. On Saturday night, nothing will stop me, and I will become the best bantamweight in the world.”

Moloney has embraced his underdog status and has warned fans and pundits not to underestimate what he is capable of.

“I know I can win this fight. I don’t care if some people think that I can’t win this fight. I believe, and I know, that I can win it,” he said.

“He has never faced a fighter as relentless as me. I’m going to take him to places he has never been before.

“I can’t wait. There has been a lot of talk about ‘The Monster’ coming to Las Vegas, but people haven’t seen what I can do inside those ropes.”