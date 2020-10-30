TwitterFacebook

Oleksandr Usyk ready for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

30 October 2020
Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oleksandr Usyk insists he wants to fight both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury if he defeats Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw has fought just once at heavyweight since unifying the cruiserweight division and winning the final of the World Boxing Super Series two years ago.

But Usyk is confident he can not only hang with unified champion Joshua and recently crowned WBC champion Fury but beat them.

“I work hard on it,” Usyk 17-0 (13) said to Sky Sports. “I want to fight both.”

Joshua is already scheduled to defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena in London on December 12 but Usyk refused to predict a winner.

“The last thing I think about is who will fight who. No predictions,” said Usyk.

Usyk is the WBO mandatory challenger for Joshua but rather than wait for his title shot, he opted to stay active following time on the sidelines due to an elbow injury.

“I need to stay active. I need to box,” he said. “If your vocation is passive, it’s not good. If you stay active, it’s very good. This is my active vocation.”

A fight between Usyk and Joshua may be stymied by plans to match the WBA, IBF and WBO champion against Fury in a two-fight series in 2021, but Team Usyk will be pressuring for their mandated title shot first.

“Right now, we have to win [against Chisora], then after the mandatory fight for the WBO has to happen,” Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas told Sky Sports.

“I believe Anthony also wants this fight. Good fighters want to fight good fighters. Anthony sees a good challenge in Oleksandr and wants to go there. Everybody says Oleksandr will give Anthony problems, but Anthony believes the opposite, so wants to show that he is stronger.

“In the UK would make sense – it wouldn’t make sense to go to the States with one boxer from the UK and one from Ukraine. The UK fans know Usyk.”

At the final media conference to promote the Chisora fight, Usyk insisted he had no fear of the power he faces at heavyweight.

“There will be no war. I bring peace – pure, clean boxing. He will definitely want to hurt me badly but I won’t stand in front of him,” Usyk said.

“I don’t know why everyone is talking about a test at heavyweight because all of my life I have been tested by heavyweights. In the World Series Boxing I was a heavyweight – people wanted to hurt me but didn’t manage to.

“If the king of animals would be considered according to the size, then it would be elephant, not the lion. An elephant is a friend of the mouse!”

Chisora said he will be looking to turn the fight into a shootout.

“People tell me that I hold the key to the rich and famous! You shall not pass!” said Chisora 32-9 (23).

“He will try to box. I can’t box. It will be a shootout. When I hit him, he’ll be hit, there is nowhere to hide.

“I need a fair referee. I want this fight to be fair. I don’t want to be dancing or wrestling. I want both of us to work fairly. I have to keep marching forwards. He will try to wrong-foot me but I’m ready. People will be surprised.”

