Tank Davis makes weight ahead of two-belt clash with Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) has made weight ahead of his fight against Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

Davis is staking his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title against Santa Cruz’s WBA super featherweight championship.

The 25-year-old Baltimore southpaw scaled 129.8 pounds while Santa Cruz, 32, weighed in slightly lighter at 129.6 pounds.

Davis said his camp for this fight could not have gone any better.

“My team and I decided to move our camp to Las Vegas so we could have a perfect camp,” Davis said. “We spent 15 weeks in training, so I’m well prepared. Hopefully Leo is well prepared and we give the fans what they want to see.

“We know Leo is going to come with a lot of punches and I’m going to be explosive. It’s all about giving fans a treat. I’m grateful to be in this position and I’m ready. Saturday night is going to be a memorable night.”

In his last fight the knockout artist had to wait until the 12th and final round to stop veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa in an effort some fans and pundits felt was subpar.

“Not to take anything from him, Yuriorkis Gamboa was just trying to survive against me,” Davis said. “It’s harder to get punches off when someone isn’t trying to bring the fight. I know Leo is going to come to fight. I think this performance is going to put me up to the next level.

“I don’t think I have to knock him out, I just have to go out there and be great. Forget everything else, I just have to go out there and show everyone that I’m the top guy in the boxing world. That’s my main goal.

“Michael Jordan used to read the paper and do what they said he couldn’t do. That’s what I’m doing. I have to prove that I’m the baddest man in the sport on Saturday night.

“Leo is going to come to fight and it’s just about me stepping up and doing what I do best. You can see the potential in a fighter from the outside, but you have to see it actually come out in a fight to believe it. That’s the position I’m in. Everyone knows I’m great, I just have to show it.

“Leo has shown that he’s a top tier fighter, and he’s going up against an explosive, powerful fighter like myself. I think the winner should be in the top 10 of the pound-for-pound list.

Davis has been taking advice from Floyd Mayweather Jr, who retired undefeated with a record of 50-0 (27) in 2017.

“Floyd Mayweather has just told me to stay focused despite everything that comes with pay-per-view week,” Davis said. “I have to get the job done first, but also do everything that comes with being the next pay-per-view star.

“I’m one of those fighters that knows how to focus when I have something big in front of me. None of the great fighters before me have frozen up when it’s crunch time. I’ve always been able to focus when big things are on the line. That’s what I did for this training camp.

“I’m not really focused on anyone who isn’t Leo Santa Cruz. I can’t overlook Leo. As far as any other fighter out there, they just don’t matter to me right now. I’ll prove it along the way. This is one step closer to proving the point I want to prove.”