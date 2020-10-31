A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

One of Mayweathers Promotions young talented fighter Ladarius Miller takes on the rising unbeaten Michel Rivera tonight on the undercard of Tank v Santa Cruz.

The lightweight bout will be a 10 round showdown highlighting non-televised undercard action from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The event is headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz , as the two stars battle for the WBA Lightweight and WBA Super Featherweight Championships on SHOWTIME PPV and free on tv in the UK on channel 5.

The action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and 2am UK time and features unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defending his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl in the co-main event and former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis taking on unbeaten contender Juan Heráldez in a 10-round showdown. In the telecast opener, lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.

Additional undercard attractions will see unbeaten Jerry Perez (12-0, 9 KOs) face Joshua Zuniga (11-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight bout and undefeated welterweight Kent Cruz (15-0-1, 9 KOs) squaring off against Mexico’s José Marrufo (12-10-2, 1 KO) in a six-round fight.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten Julian Rodarte (17-0-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight fight opposite Mexico’s José Morales, and the pro debut of Anthony Cuba in a four-round lightweight affair against Leon Cavalli (1-1, 1 KO).

The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, CTD Promotions and Santa Cruz Boxing.

Fighting out of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, the Memphis-born Ladarius Miller (21-1, 6 KOs) has put together an impressive 11-bout winning streak since losing a six-round decision in 2016. The 27-year-old picked up a win over current 130-pound champion Jamel Herring in 2017, and last July he defeated former world champion Jezreel Corrales by decision. Most recently, Miller dominated Marcos Leonardo Jimenez on his way to a unanimous decision victory in February of this year.

Most people who know me will know I have a few favourite fighters and Ladarius is one of them. It’s a huge shame his fight isn’t been shown on tv but my thoughts will be with him and cheering him on.

What a great night of US action us UK fans have got to look forward to later tonight.