A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz
One of Mayweathers Promotions young talented fighter Ladarius Miller takes on the rising unbeaten Michel Rivera tonight on the undercard of Tank v Santa Cruz.
The lightweight bout will be a 10 round showdown highlighting non-televised undercard action from the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The event is headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz , as the two stars battle for the WBA Lightweight and WBA Super Featherweight Championships on SHOWTIME PPV and free on tv in the UK on channel 5.
The action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and 2am UK time and features unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defending his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl in the co-main event and former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis taking on unbeaten contender Juan Heráldez in a 10-round showdown. In the telecast opener, lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.
Additional undercard attractions will see unbeaten Jerry Perez (12-0, 9 KOs) face Joshua Zuniga (11-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight bout and undefeated welterweight Kent Cruz (15-0-1, 9 KOs) squaring off against Mexico’s José Marrufo (12-10-2, 1 KO) in a six-round fight.
Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten Julian Rodarte (17-0-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight fight opposite Mexico’s José Morales, and the pro debut of Anthony Cuba in a four-round lightweight affair against Leon Cavalli (1-1, 1 KO).
The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, CTD Promotions and Santa Cruz Boxing.
Fighting out of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, the Memphis-born Ladarius Miller (21-1, 6 KOs) has put together an impressive 11-bout winning streak since losing a six-round decision in 2016. The 27-year-old picked up a win over current 130-pound champion Jamel Herring in 2017, and last July he defeated former world champion Jezreel Corrales by decision. Most recently, Miller dominated Marcos Leonardo Jimenez on his way to a unanimous decision victory in February of this year.
Most people who know me will know I have a few favourite fighters and Ladarius is one of them. It’s a huge shame his fight isn’t been shown on tv but my thoughts will be with him and cheering him on.
What a great night of US action us UK fans have got to look forward to later tonight.