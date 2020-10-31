Jaime Munguia splits Tureano Johnson’s lip in half for gruesome knockout victory

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 36-0 (29) kept his undefeated record alive with a sixth-round knockout of Tureano Johnson 21-3-1 (15) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night.

The fight was stopped at the end of the sixth after Johnson suffered a gruesome cut to his upper lip courtesy of a crushing right uppercut from Munguia just before the halfway point of the fight.

Johnson, 36, who hails from the Bahamas, gave Munguia all he could handle in the early rounds, pressuring the 24-year-old Mexican and making good use of his chopping right hand in close.

But Munguia was able to weather the storm and find his range, picking off the switch-hitting Johnson with hard shots from both hands, particularly the uppercut.

At the time of the stoppage Munguia was leading 59-55, 58-56 and 59-55.

“I was surprised by Johnson’s pressure,” said Munguia, who was having his second fight at middleweight following his 11th round knockout win over Spike O’Sullivan in January.

“I wanted to establish my power but was pressured from the get-go. My uppercuts were key in turning things in my favour.

“I’m delighted to get the victory.

“He surprised us early in the fight. He has a style that makes one very uncomfortable. But my corner told me to adjust and find my distance. Then I found the right uppercut. I saw that he had gotten cut from it and then it was just a matter of time.

“I am ready for all the best fighters of my division.”

Munguia is hoping for a quick turnaround before heading into a world title fight in the new year.

“I want another fight in January and then hope for a world title fight,” he said. “I will see what my promoter Fernando Beltran has in store for me and will be ready for any challenge.”

In other results WBO junior flyweight champion Elwin Soto 18-1 (12) retained his title with a 12 round unanimous decision victory over Carlos Buitrago 32-6-1 (18) by scores of 119-109, 117-111 and 115-113.

Buitrago, 28, of Nicaragua, boxed well in the early rounds but Soto’s pressure paid dividends down the stretch.

“I’m very happy to walk away with the victory,” Mexico’s Soto, 23, said. “I tried pressure as much as I good to score a win. These are the kind of tough fights you are in when a world title is at stake.

“His style was difficult for me, but I felt I did enough to win. Now it’s time for me to rest and see what my team has in store for me.”

At welterweight Rashidi Ellis 23-0 (14) outpointed southpaw Alexis Rocha 16-1 (10) over 12 by scores of 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113.

Super middleweight Bektemir ‘Bully’ Melikuziev 6-0 (5) knockout out Alan Campa 17-6 (11) in three frames.

The 24-year-old Uzbek southpaw had Campa down twice in round two and again in round three to secure the win at the 0:21 mark.

Super featherweight Lamont Roach 21-1-1 (8) knocked out Neil John Tabanao 17-8 (11) with a body shot in the third round of their scheduled 10-round bout.

Flyweight Marlen Esparza 8-1 (1) outpointed previously undefeated Sulem Urbina 12-1 (2) over eight. Scores were 78-74 and 80-72 twice.

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth 6-0 (4) remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision win over Tyler Vogel 3-4 (2) by scores of 59-55 across the board.