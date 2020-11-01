TwitterFacebook

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

1 November 2020
Mario 'El Azteca' Barrios
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 26-0 (17) defeated Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-3 (12) by sixth-round knockout in an entertaining brawl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Barrios from San Antonio scored two knockdowns in the sixth that forced the fight to be stopped at the 2:23 mark. Karl, 28, from Houston was cut from an accidental clash of heads just before the second knockdown.

At the time of the stoppage Barrios was ahead on all three scorecard 48-47 and 49-46 twice.

See Also

“It took a minute to get used to his pressure, he was very awkward. I eventually found my rhythm as the rounds started progressing,” Barrios said.

“I’d give myself a B. I had a little trouble finding my jab because of his pressure. I thought I was slipping his shots well and finding my shots up the middle.

“He was throwing with bad intentions. He landed some punches. But there wasn’t anything that hurt me or that threw me off.

“I’m very excited by the outcome of this fight. It’s an honour to be the first fighter from San Antonio to defend his world title.

“I’m in the sport to give fans exciting fights. A fight with Regis Prograis would be huge. That’s a fight that’s very likely to happen.

“I didn’t feel any ring rust tonight. I was just being patient and I was ready for a 12-round fight. I was just taking my time, picking my spots and avoiding his wild shots.

“I’m one of the stronger fighters at 140. I showed I carried my power for 12 rounds against Batyr Akhemdov. I think the rest of the division should take notice of that.

“Part of my style is attacking the body. I’ve always been a fan of body shots. They really pay off in the 12 round fights in the middle and late rounds. I knew Ryan’s style and I knew I had to slow him down so he wouldn’t be so rough for 12 rounds.

“This fight is for everybody who came out here in San Antonio tonight. I told them we’d get this first title defence and I hope everyone enjoyed it.

“I’ve known Ryan a long time. I knew he was going to come hard at me, but I also knew that it was his only chance. I was just being patient and picking my shots. I started to really land them and got him out of there.

“I was ready to go a hard 12 rounds, but my patience helped me get him out of there. I listened to what [trainer] Virgil [Hunter] was telling me in the corner. It was great to get the job done here at home.

“Virgil has meant so much to me. He’s more than a coach to me. He’s a mentor and like a part of my family.”

Karl was pragmatic about the loss.

“I feel fine. Hard hit that I got hit with. It was a tough fight, good fight, close fight I felt like. Good headbutt, bleeding pretty good but overall I feel fine,” he said.

“I’m not a sore loser. I come to fight, that’s what I expected was a fight. And so congrats to Mario on the win. We’ll move on from here.

“I wish the referee never would’ve stopped it. That’s how I feel about fights. I felt like I wanted to fight, I wanted a chance to get up and continue. But it is what it is. That’s his job, he has his and I have mine. And we obviously have different mindsets, because I’m the one fighting. But of course, like I said I would always like to continue if I have a chance.

“He’s a good fighter. He beat me. I felt like if I would’ve had more rounds it could’ve been different, but he’s a very good fighter and I take nothing from him.

“Hopefully another shot is next. That’s really all I want. I’m game and I’m here to fight.”

Read more articles about: ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz in six

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz…

Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become mandatory to Teofimo Lopez

Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become…

A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

Jaime Munguia splits Tureano Johnson's lip in half for gruesome knockout victory

Jaime Munguia splits Tureano Johnson's lip in half for gruesome…

TOP STORIES

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

For WBC lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) is ready and raring to go ahead of his 12-round fight against former Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino i…

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

It wasn’t the result Aussie fight fans wanted, but Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-2 (18) showed great toughness and tenacity before eventually going down in seven rounds to arguable the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 20-0 (1…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 25-1 (21) got back in the win column with a third-round stoppage of Juan Heraldez 16-1-1 (10) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 31-year-old New Orleans s…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 26-0 (17) defeated Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-3 (12) by sixth-round knockout in an entertaining brawl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 25-year-old Barrios…

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz…

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz in six

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 24-0 (23) deliver one of the knockouts of the year when he stopped Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-2-1 (19) in six frames with a vicious left uppercut at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 25-year-old…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US