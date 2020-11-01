Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become mandatory to Teofimo Lopez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 18-0 (13) scored his first real win at heavyweight with a 12-round unanimous points decision victory over rugged gatekeeper Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-10 (23) at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw was troubled by Chisora early but soon settled into a rhythm in the middle rounds.

Londoner Chisora, 36, make it rough for Usyk on the inside early on in the bout, smashing home right hands and leaning on him in the clinches. But once the pace of the fight took its toll on the natural heavyweight, Usyk was able to utilise his boxing skills and lateral movement to take control of the contest.

Chisora continued to have his moments in the bout but lacked the ring generalship of Usyk that gave him the edge in a number of close rounds.

When the dust settled all three judges had Usyk the winner by scores of 117-112 and 115-113 twice.

With the victory Usyk remains the WBO mandatory contender to unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) who watched the bout from ringside.

“It’s a real test in heavyweight, Chisora a big guy, a hard guy. I was expecting a fight like that, I was expecting a tougher fight,” said Usyk, who had fought just once at the weight when he stopped late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in seven one year ago.

“My plan is to go to my home, maximum time with my family. I want to become not just world champion, but the undisputed world champion.”

Not surprisingly, Chisora believed he had done enough to win the bout.

“I feel great. I was pushing the pace. I’m just disappointed with the result, gutted,” he said.

In the main support bout George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos 19-0 (10) came on strong in the later rounds to defeat former IBF featherweight champion ‘Lightning’ Lee Selby 28-3 (9) on points in an IBF lightweight world title eliminator.

The 27-year-old Australian, who was coming off a win over former world champion Mickey Bey at Madison Square Garden last December, boxed a patient fight to take overin the middle rounds and winning the fight down the stretch.

Welshman Selby, 33, used constant movement and worked well behind his jab in the early going before Kambosos started to catch up with him with flashy combinations and harder shots.

The judges scored the bout a split decision, 118-110, 116-112 and 114-115.

The victory puts Kambosos in line for a shot at undisputed 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez who is coming off a shock win over Vasiliy Lomachenko earlier this month.

“I told you I’d do it,” Kambosos said after the fight. “I told you I was too strong, too powerful, too aggressive.

“Lopez, let’s do it Down Under and get it on. Let’s go to war. I want that fight.

“It’s a massive achievement but I’ve got more work to do, but that’s the fight I want next.”