Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

1 November 2020
Regis Prograis vs Juan Heraldez. Photo credit: Ronald Cortes, Associated Press
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 25-1 (21) got back in the win column with a third-round stoppage of Juan Heraldez 16-1-1 (10) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old New Orleans southpaw who now fights out of Katy, Texas, was having his first fight in a year following his majority decision loss to unified 140-pound champion Josh Taylor 17-0 (13) in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Prograis looked sharp against Heraldez, landing 56% of his power shots (28 of 50) while limiting Heraldez to just 12 total connects.

In the third round, the fight changed in an instant as Prograis took advantage of Heraldez’s low defence by landing a dynamite left hook that sent Heraldez sprawling.

When Heraldez got back to his feet, Prograis sensed his opponent was in danger and pounced on Heraldez, forcing referee Rafael Ramos to step in and stop the action at 1:23 of the third frame.

Prograis insists he will continue to campaign at junior welterweight despite coming in a pound-and-a-half heavier than the 140-pound weight limit.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a year so I think that had some effect on me not making weight,” Prograis said.

“There’s no excuses, but the bubble also had some effect. Mainly it was the layoff though. My body wasn’t adjusted to making the weight again.”

In the leadup to the fight, Prograis repeatedly stated he felt he was still the best in the world at junior welterweight and vowed to get his belt back.

“I still feel like I’m the best at 140. I’m going to keep proving it every time I fight,” Prograis reiterated to Showtime’s Mauro Ranallo following the fight.

“Me and Josh Taylor had a close fight, and I think if it had happened in the US I would have won. We know that one day we’ll have to rematch at 140 or 147.”

The Las Vegas-based Heraldez, who is signed to Mayweather Promotions, was disappointed with the stoppage and said he could have continued.

“I just thought it was an early stoppage,” he said. “I was just getting warm, loose. He stunned me, but I don’t think they should’ve stopped the fight.”

Prior to the fight, Prograis said he was looking forward to getting back in the ring after a career-long layoff.

“It’s just good to be back in there doing what I love to do,” Prograis said to Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think he’s on my level, but if you don’t take every opponent you face seriously, that’s when you run into problems.

“I’m not taking anything away from him and I guarantee you, I won’t take him lightly. If I was taking him lightly, I wouldn’t have worked as hard as I have done.”

