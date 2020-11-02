TwitterFacebook

3 USA Boxing Alumni International Boxing Hall of Fame candidates Class of 2021

2 November 2020
USA Flag
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Thirteen of 42 official candidates for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF), Class of 2021 (Modern participants), are USA Boxing alumni, including virtual locks Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Andre Ward.

Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and an international panel of boxing historians will vote (maximum of 5) for the Class of 2021, which will be announced in early December. The annual ceremony will be held in Canastota, New York, the home of the IBHOF museum, in June. The Class of 2020, because of the COVID-19, will be inducted along with the Class of 2021.

Some of the USA Boxing alumni group who are Class of 2021 candidates were amateur champions, others didn’t excel until later during their boxing careers when they turned pro. Below is a closer look at the USA Boxing alumni, listed in alphabetical order, who are Class of 2021 IBHOF candidates:

See Also

PAULIE AYALA
Born: Fort Worth, Texas; Amateur: 270-30; Professional: 35-3 (12 KOs), World bantamweight champion, 1999 Fighter of the Year

TIMOTHY “Desert Storm” BRADLEY
Born: Palm Springs, California; Amateur: 125-20, 2-time National PAL and United States Under-19 champion; Professional: 33-2-1 (13 KOs), 5-time, 2-division (lightweight & welterweight) World champion

DIEGO “Chico” CORRALES
Born: Sacramento, California; Amateur: 105-12, US Amateur Championships silver medalist; Professional: 40-5 (33 KOs), 4-time, 2 division (super featherweight & lightweight) World champion

GENARO “Chicanito” HERNANDEZ
Born: East Los Angeles, California; Amateur: 38-3; Professional: 38-2-1 (17 KOs), 2-time World super featherweight champion

ROCKY LOCKRIDGE
Born: Tacoma, Washington; Amateur: 210-8, 1977 National AAU champion; Professional: 44-9 (36 KOs), 2-time World super featherweight champion

FLOYD “Money” MAYWEATHER, JR.
Born: Grand Rapids, Michigan; Amateur: 84-8, 1996 Olympic bronze medalist, 3-time National AAU, 1995 National PAL, 1995 US Amateur, 1994 U.S. Junior Nationals champion; Professional: 50-0 (27 KOs), 11-time, 5 division (lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight) World champion

MICHAEL “Double M” MOORER
Born: Brooklyn, New York; Amateur: 48-16, 1986 US Amateur champion; Professional: 52-4-1 (40 KOs), 4-time, 2-division (light heavyweight & heavyweight) World champion

VINNY PAZ (aka Pazienza)
Born: Cranston, Rhode Island; Amateur: 100-12, 1982 National Sports Festival champion; Professional: 50-12 (30 KOs), 2-time, 2-division (welterweight & super welterweight) World champion

ANTONIO “Magic Man” TARVER
Born: Orlando, Florida; Amateur: 158-12, 1996 Olympic bronze medalist, 1996 World Championships, 1995 Pan-American Games, 1995 U.S. Nationals, 2-time U.S. Amateur and 1994 National Golden Gloves champion; Professional: 31-6-1 (22 KOs), 5-time World light heavyweight champion

MELDRICK “The Kid” TAYLOR
Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Amateur: 99-4, 1984 Olympic gold medalist, 1982 National Golden Gloves and National AAU champion; Professional: 38-8-1 (20 KOs), 2-time, 2-division (light welterweight & welterweight) World champion

JAMES “Lights Out” TONEY
Born: Grand Rapids, Illinois; Amateur: 33-2, 1987 Novice Golden Gloves champion; Professional: 77-10-3 (47 KOs), 3-time, 3-division (middleweight, super middleweight and cruiserweight) World champion

“Ferocious” FERNANDO VARGAS
Born: Oxnard, California; Amateur: 100-5, 1996 Olympian, 1993 Junior Olympics champion; Professional: 26-5 (22 KOs), 2-time super middleweight World champion

ANDRE “S.O.G.” WARD
Born: San Francisco, California; Amateur: 115-5, 2004 Olympic gold medalist, 2-time US Nationals, National Under-19 and 3-time National Silver Gloves champion; Professional: 32-0 (16 KOs), 5-time 2-division (super middleweight & light heavyweight) World champion

“This year’s IBHOF nomination class includes some of the most decorated USA Boxing Alumni careers we’ve ever seen,” said Chris Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Director. “The greatness that these superstars achieved is a testament to their hard work and ability to sacrifice. It’s inspiring to know that the foundation for this success began early in their amateur careers with USA Boxing.”

USA Boxing Alumni Association

Created to champion lifelong, mutually beneficial relationships between USA Boxing and its alumni, –boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events hosted by the Alumni Association, including its annual USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, keychain, and e-wallet.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz in six

Gervonta Davis delivers savage knockout to stop Leo Santa Cruz…

Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become mandatory to Teofimo Lopez

Oleksandr Usyk survives gut-check against Dereck Chisora, George Kambosos become…

A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

A Decent Undercard for Gervonta Davis v Leo Santa Cruz

TOP STORIES

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis once again delivered inside of the ring, this time against four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. After a competitive first half of the fight, Davis landed a brutal uppercut in round six to end things. In the most hi…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

For WBC lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) is ready and raring to go ahead of his 12-round fight against former Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino i…

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

It wasn’t the result Aussie fight fans wanted, but Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-2 (18) showed great toughness and tenacity before eventually going down in seven rounds to arguable the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 20-0 (1…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 25-1 (21) got back in the win column with a third-round stoppage of Juan Heraldez 16-1-1 (10) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 31-year-old New Orleans s…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

WBA ‘regular’ junior welterweight champion Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios 26-0 (17) defeated Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Karl 18-3 (12) by sixth-round knockout in an entertaining brawl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. The 25-year-old Barrios…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US