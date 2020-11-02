TwitterFacebook

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

2 November 2020
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis smashes Leo Santa Cruz with a fight-ending uppercut. Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime
For WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs).

Haney vs. Gamboa will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. The fight will be the main event of an anticipated Matchroom USA card in association with Devin Haney Promotions, and will air on DAZN.

If there is one thing that stands out about Haney, it’s his tremendous work ethic.

“I stay in the gym, I basically live in the gym, so once camp begins, I put my all into training,” said Haney. “I do not want to be outworked, and I am driven by those around me. I am extremely focused right now. I’m going to be the face of boxing.”

Haney is coming off of a shoulder injury and is just taking it all in stride.

“No athlete wants to ever be injured,” said Haney. “I took the time I needed to, listened to the doctors, and let my body rest. One good thing from the social distancing and stay-at-home orders was it occurred during the time I was recovering so I was able to be fully rested once the gyms reopened. I am now 100% and better than ever, you will see on fight night.”

As for Gamboa, Haney truly recognizes the threat of his foe.

“Gamboa has done a lot in the sport, and the fact that he gave a lot of fighters tough fights, says a lot about him,” said Haney. “I want to prove a point in this bout that a lot of people are not mentioning my name amongst the best in the world, and I am looking to change that by putting forth a performance against Gamboa that no one has ever seen before. I respect Gamboa as a fighter, but in the ring, I will have no respect for him at all. In the ring he is my enemy.

For Haney, he is looking to start building upon his legacy sooner than later.

“Obviously, a win gives me my 2nd world title defense which is very important to me,” said Haney. “Title defenses shows a lot about what kind of fighter you really are. I don’t care how you won it or who you won it from; can you defend the world title against all challengers? That’s what I represent as a throwback champion. You can have a strategy to get there but when you become a champion you become a target. Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia are all great potential opponents for me. I’d rather fight sooner than later but they have to feel the same way about me. I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer, and to do that I have to put forth billion-dollar performances. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on November 7th in Miami.”

With Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis having both scored electric victories recently, you can be sure that Haney too is looking to stand out.

