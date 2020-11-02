Devin Haney wants to become boxing’s first billionaire

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) is ready and raring to go ahead of his 12-round fight against former Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old will be making the first defence of the title he won in his last fight against previously undefeated Alfredo Santiago last November.

Gamboa, 38, is coming off a 12th round stoppage loss to power-puncher Gervonta Davis in December.

“Gamboa has done a lot in the sport and the fact that he gave a lot of fighters tough fights says a lot about him,” Haney said.

“I want to prove a point in this bout that a lot of people are not mentioning my name amongst the best in the world and I am looking to change that by putting forth a performance against Gamboa that no one has ever seen before.

“I respect Gamboa as a fighter but in the ring, I will have no respect for him at all. In the ring he is my enemy.”

Haney has stayed in the gym during the global coronavirus pandemic waiting for his opportunity to get back in the ring.

“I stay in the gym, I basically live in the gym, so once camp begins, I put my all into training,” he said.

“I do not want to be outworked and I am driven by those around me. I am extremely focused right now. I’m going to be the face of boxing.”

The only time Haney had away from the gym was to recover from a shoulder injury.

“No athlete wants to ever be injured. I took the time I needed to, listened to the doctors and let my body rest,” he said.

“One good thing from the social distancing and stay-at-home orders was it occurred during the time I was recovering so I was able to be fully rested once the gyms reopened. I am now 100% and better than ever, you will see on fight night.”

In the talent-rich lightweight division, Haney knows he has to deliver a special performance to stand out from the pack.

“Title defences shows a lot about what kind of fighter you really are,” he said. “I don’t care how you won it or who you won it from… can you defend the world title against all challengers? That’s what I represent as a throwback champion.

“You can have a strategy to get there but when you become a champion you become a target. Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia are all great potential opponents for me.

“I’d rather fight sooner than later but they have to feel the same way about me.

“I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer and to do that I have to put forth billion-dollar performances. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on November 7th in Miami.”